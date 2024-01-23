CorVista Health Announces Anjali Tiku Owens, M.D. Appointment to Medical Advisory Board

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ML—CorVista Health, Inc., a leading digital health company dedicated to improving cardiovascular disease diagnosis announces expansion of their Medical Advisory Board with the appointment of Dr. Anjali Tiku Owens.









Anjali Tiku Owens, M.D., is an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Cardiology, Section of Heart Failure and Transplantation at the Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania. She is the founding Director of the Penn Familial Cardiomyopathy Program, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy clinic and was appointed the Medical Director of the Penn Center for Inherited Cardiovascular Disease in 2015. She has a special interest in novel therapies for genetic cardiomyopathy.

“As we near commercialization of our first indication of the CorVista System for Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), it is essential we continue to bring cardiovascular experts onboard our Medical Advisory Board. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Anjali Tiku Owens to our esteemed board,” said Don Crawford, President and CEO of CorVista Health. “Dr. Tiku Owens’ wealth of experience and expertise in cardiology, particularly in genetic cardiomyopathy and novel therapies, will be invaluable as we work to revolutionize cardiovascular care.”

Dr. Tiku Owens joins a distinguished group of medical professionals on the CorVista Health Medical Advisory Board, contributing to the company’s mission to improve the availability and accessibility of cardiovascular disease diagnosis. The announcement follows the recent FDA clearance of the CorVista System with CAD Add-On.

“I am honored to join CorVista Health’s Medical Advisory Board and contribute to the advancement of cardiovascular care,” said Dr. Anjali Tiku Owens, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. “The CorVista System holds immense promise in transforming how we diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases. I look forward to collaborating with CorVista and the Medical Advisory Board to make a meaningful impact on patient outcomes.”

About CorVista® Health

CorVista Health, Inc. is applying machine learning to deliver novel cardiac disease detection algorithms to enhance the CorVista System platform over time, with the aim of transforming cardiovascular care and the patient experience. For more information, visit corvista.com. CorVista Health is dedicated to addressing the FDA’s call to action for leveraging health technologies to advance health equity, as presented by FDA Commissioner, Dr. Robert Califf. Particularly, the decline in life expectancy in rural areas has been cited as key evidence of disparate health outcomes. CorVista System has the potential to enable more equitable care by providing access to immediately actionable, high-quality cardiovascular status results in low-resource settings, where access to capital-intensive equipment and the qualified specialists needed to operate them may not be available. In this way, the CorVista System is uniquely positioned to advance the quality of care in rural and low-resource settings.

About CorVista® System

CorVista System is a non-invasive point-of-care solution that is intended to synchronously collect and apply machine learning to a patient’s cardiac and hemodynamic signals to predict the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases without the use of radiation, contrast agents, injections, fasting or exercise. Within minutes of the test, the CorVista® Analysis is available in a secure web portal to aid physicians in rapidly diagnosing and treating patients with suspected cardiovascular disease, answering important clinical questions to guide better treatment decisions. The CorVista® System with CAD Add-On has been cleared to market as a 510(k) device. Additional CorVista System Add-Ons for Pulmonary Hypertension and LV Filling Pressure are currently investigational devices limited by federal or United States law to investigational use and are not available for commercial distribution. CorVista System is developed and manufactured by Analytics 4 Life, Inc., and licensed exclusively to CorVista Health, Inc.

