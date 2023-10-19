Corvias Leverages Technology to Bolster Customer Service    

Elevating Work Environments for Property Management Professionals Who Support College Students and Military Families

WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corvias continues to enhance its residents’ experience by integrating mobile technology into its property management operations, freeing team members to spend more time addressing residents’ needs and less time in the office. The mobile devices are helping to redefine delivery of services by amplifying operational efficiency for employees and putting frequently accessed tools and resources within easy reach. By the end of 2023, tablets will be a mainstay for maintenance technicians, warehouse coordinators and inventory coordinators.









“We continually review how we can leverage technology to enhance the resident and our employee experience,” says Shane Kilgore, vice president of information technology at Corvias. “Our team members appreciate that the information they rely on, and need is available on their tablet, avoiding unnecessary trips back to the office.”

Deploying tablets has allowed Corvias to realize efficiencies, but it also provides additional functionality for work-order tracking, equipment inventory management, document management and day-to-day work orders.

Additional benefits to equipping team members with tablets, include:

Reducing the time to deploy work orders.

Enhancing communication with residents with real-time access to work order and progress data.

Reducing the administrative burden of continuous management software updates and reducing informational errors.

Creating better usability for our team members with larger screens.

Providing immediate access to Standard Operating Procedures.

Corvias is a longtime partner to the higher education and military housing sectors, providing student and military housing development, energy management, property management, and financing and reinvestment solutions at 15 colleges and universities in six states and seven Army installations across the country.

About Corvias



As a privately-owned company headquartered in Warwick, RI, Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions nationwide to solve their housing, infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through PartnershipsSM approach. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home. Corvias seeks to partner with organizations with aligned values and missions that are important to our nation’s success. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.

Contacts

Mary Humphreys



(401) 541-3375



Communications@Corvias.com