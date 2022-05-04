Corvia Expands Acquiring Sponsorship with MVB Bank Relationship

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BINsponsorship—Corvia, Inc., a fintech company simplifying payments complexity by complementing world-class technology with strong business and regulatory acumen, announced today it has expanded its acquiring bank sponsor relationships with the addition of MVB Bank. The new registered agent relationship will enable Corvia to better support a partner-centric approach of providing superior service for traditional retail and specialty e-commerce businesses to ensure compliance, while continuing to grow profitably via access to wide-ranging data intelligence. It also marks an important company milestone as Corvia continues its strong and exciting growth trajectory.

“MVB sponsorship enables us to help our partners get more SMBs up-and-running, while providing the intelligence and support needed to keep them healthy and compliant so they can continue accepting payments long-term,” said Corvia CEO Chad Anselmo. “We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with MVB Bank and participating in their growing fintech business.”

“We are interested in providing acquiring sponsorships for fintechs focused on using information and technology to deliver superior customer experiences while achieving rapid growth,” said Jacob Eisen, president of fintech banking for MVB Bank. “We are impressed with what Chad and the Corvia team are doing and look forward to growing together.”

“MVB sponsorship is a key addition to our payments offering,” said Tedd Huff, head of corporate strategy for Corvia. “We are excited about our new MVB sponsor bank relationship and their commitment to Corvia and to fintech,” added Huff.

About Corvia, Inc.

Corvia delivers safe, affordable, and reliable access to payments through an advanced risk ecosystem, a service-focused approach to enable success, strategic partnerships that enhance impact and inspire growth with a culture centered on community integrity and accountability. Corvia is a registered ISO of Fifth Third Bank N.A., Cincinnati, Ohio, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Concord, Calif., Cross River Bank, Fort Lee, N.J. and MVB Bank, Fairmont, W.Va. The company is a privately held, fast-growing fintech headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit corviapay.com.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial” or “MVB”), the innovative financial holding company of MVB Bank, is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “MVBF.” Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., (“MVB Bank”) and the bank’s subsidiaries, MVB provides services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as to fintech, payment and gaming clients throughout the United States. For more information about MVB acquiring sponsorship, please visit mvbbanking.com/fintech/.

Contacts

Peggy Bekavac Olson



Strategic Marketing for Corvia Payments



(480) 510-8120



corvia@smktg.com

Amy Baker



VP, Corporate Communications and Marketing



abaker@mvbbanking.com

(844) 682-2265