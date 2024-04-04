Corti Set to Disrupt the Health Wearable Market with the First Real-time, Continuous Monitor for Cortisol and Melatonin Hormones, the Key Stress and Sleep Hormones

EnLiSense’s Corti introduces the first wearable on the market that can continuously monitor stress and sleep hormones, providing users with an unprecedented real-time view of their physiological state.





DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BioTech–EnLiSense is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Corti this summer, their innovative wearable that is set to transform health tracking by offering personalized, proactive, and precise monitoring of the key stress and sleep hormones, Cortisol and Melatonin. The wearable features its proprietary passive-sweat sensor technology that non-invasively rests on your skin, day and night, continuously measuring biomarker levels. Corti originated as a tool for identifying inflammation markers in autoimmune disorders. Now, it provides users with unmatched real-time insights into their wellness, establishing a new benchmark for the continuous monitoring of these critical biomarkers.

Corti redefines health monitoring by offering continuous, real-time visibility into the body’s key stress and sleep hormones, Cortisol and Melatonin, marking a first in the wearable market. These hormones undergo substantial fluctuations throughout the day, influenced by personal lifestyle choices. In fact, melatonin’s activity levels change within just 20 to 30 minutes, and cortisol levels typically peak 15-30 minutes after stress onset, each while influenced by their unique circadian pattern illustrating the complex daily journey of our hormones. Unlike traditional hormone assessments that often yield a single, less informative snapshot, Corti delivers an unparalleled depth of data, capturing more than 3,000 measurements for each biomarker in a single week. This extensive data allows users to observe both the immediate and long-term effects their lifestyle decisions have on their health, providing a detailed view of their hormone levels’ natural circadian rhythms for the first time.

Corti’s real-time insights offer a new dimension in understanding personal health, sleep analysis, and stress management. Users can uncover what triggers stress hormone spikes, see how melatonin levels align with their sleep readiness, and learn how diet, exercise, and other lifestyle choices impact these short-term and chronic stress levels. By comfortably tracking these changes throughout the day and night, Corti sheds light on how activities affect base hormone levels and circadian rhythms, providing a deeper understanding of aging health and wellness impacts. This empowers users to make informed decisions for a healthier life, tailored to their body’s unique personal responses.

“Corti represents the latest evolution of our advanced passive-sweat sensor technology, underpinned by rigorous clinical validation,” says Dr. Shalini Prasad, PhD, Professor and Department Head of Bioengineering at the University of Texas at Dallas and Co-founder of EnLiSense. “Building on our extensive inflammatory biomarker research, we are actively conducting additional clinical studies that further validate cortisol and melatonin monitoring into our technology, providing a non-intrusive way to proactively keep an eye on our health,” Dr. Prasad adds. EnLiSense’s underlying technology boasts over a decade of research resulting in over 30 publications, with over 500,000 biomarker readings recorded in recent years demonstrating the technology’s robustness.

Throughout 2024, Corti will continue to introduce a range of sophisticated functionalities for its Corti users, including advanced analytics dashboards and unique AI models, designed to enhance users’ understanding of the dynamics of their stress and sleep hormones. This suite will provide users with unprecedented benchmarking data and insights, and include an integrated journaling feature allowing users to connect their daily routines—such as diet, exercise, and sleep patterns—to hormonal variations seen in their data. This holistic approach not only deepens users’ understanding of their physiological responses to various stressors and activities but also is the first step to a new era in personalized health and wellness monitoring.

For those eager to be part of this health revolution, EnLiSense has opened an active waitlist for those interested in the Corti launch, aiming to improve stress management and sleep quality. Moreover, we are actively working with partnering businesses to discover new applications, enhancing its integration into various health and wellness ecosystems.

EnLiSense stands at the forefront of medical innovation, spearheading the development of advanced sweat sensor technology for real-time, non-invasive monitoring. Their offerings include both a first-of-its-kind device and an advanced data and AI platform, blending cutting-edge hardware with sophisticated analytics. Their flagship products, IBD Aware and Corti, are not just wearables; they are gateways to a new era in personalized healthcare. These devices cater to a wide range of use cases, profoundly resonating with both clinicians and patients. They facilitate proactive chronic disease management in conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and stress-related disorders, offering clinicians and patients unprecedented insights into both physiological and disease states for treatment timing and effectiveness, symptom management, and dietary and lifestyle adjustments – aspects previously inaccessible in real-time. The technology is validated to continuously monitor a comprehensive range of biomarkers including Calprotectin, CRP, TNF-Alpha, IL-6, Cortisol, Melatonin, Glucose, and many others, transforming how healthcare professionals and patients approach treatment and management.

The journey of EnLiSense CCM is characterized by a relentless pursuit of elevating the standard of care through continuous innovation. Their solutions are designed not only to meet current healthcare challenges but also to anticipate future needs. EnLiSense continues to expand research and development efforts into new biomarkers and disease applications, broadening the scope of the technology platform to encompass a wider spectrum of chronic conditions. This expansion is underpinned by a commitment to cost-effective, precision medicine, ensuring that each advancement brings us closer to a future where healthcare is more personalized, proactive, and patient-centered.

