Corsight AI Integrates with Milestone System XProtect® and Joins Milestone Technology Partner Finder

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corsight AI is proud to announce its successful integration with Milestone Systems XProtect® video management software (VMS), verified and available on the Milestone Systems Technology Partner Finder. This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing video surveillance capabilities, providing real-time alerts and insights, and ensuring the safety and security of businesses and communities.


Corsight AI’s software seamlessly integrates with Milestone Systems XProtect®, offering a user-friendly and efficient solution for video management. The integration process is straightforward, making it accessible to a wide range of Milestone users.

With Corsight AI plug-in organizations gain invaluable insights into detected and identified threats within their Milestone video management system. This technology empowers businesses and law enforcement agencies to recognize persons of interest and receive instant alerts, all in real-time.

Backed by over 120 patents, Corsight’s technology is optimized for a wide range of existing cameras and has been recognized by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for its world-leading accuracy and reliability. It excels in real-world scenarios with challenges such as poor video quality, limited surveillance camera angles, outdoor darkness, extreme weather conditions, long distances, motion, facial coverage, and disguises of non-target individuals.

Kai Mizrahi, Corsight’s VP of Product, expressed his enthusiasm for this integration, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Milestone Systems and join the Milestone Technology Partner Finder. Corsight AI’s technology brings a new level of intelligence and security to video management systems. We look forward to empowering organizations with the tools they need to enhance safety, make informed decisions, and protect their assets.”

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI empowers organizations to enhance security, optimize operations, and protect privacy. With a focus on accuracy, reliability, and privacy, Corsight AI’s solutions are trusted by businesses and law enforcement agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.corsight.ai.

