Corsearch launches new AI-powered Industrial Design Search tool to support a growing trademark industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corsearch, leading provider of brand protection and trademark solutions, has today announced the launch of its new Industrial Design Search tool, a groundbreaking module within its renowned TrademarkNow platform.





Industrial designs, also referred to as designs, community designs, or design patents, provide essential protection for the decorative features or appearance of a product. In today’s landscape, where trademark congestion poses increasing challenges, industrial designs are emerging as a crucial avenue for safeguarding a company’s goods and services.

Unlike patents, which protect a product’s functionality, industrial design protection focuses solely on the aesthetic elements that make a product visually distinctive. Corsearch’s Industrial Design Search streamlines the process of identifying and registering these unique designs, ensuring that companies can leverage their investments to the fullest extent possible.

The new tool employs AI-driven image recognition technology based on the Corsearch LogoCheck tool, enabling IP professionals to conduct industrial design searches with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Users benefit from similarity algorithms and can refine searches by geographic regions and Locarno class features. Corsearch Industrial Design Search will initially have 75 databases available, expanding to 77 databases later in 2024 with the addition of both Moldova and Eurasia.

Viji Krishnan, President of Trademark Solutions, Corsearch, commented:

“With the launch of Industrial Design Search, Corsearch continues its mission to empower trademark professionals and brands worldwide. Our AI-driven technology will set a new standard within the industry, offering unmatched insight, speed and service in identifying similar industrial design matches.

“For IP and trademark professionals in our busy industry, our hybrid intelligence offers an incredible opportunity to reduce workload, supported by our expert insight and experience.”

Industrial Design Search will be available as a standalone subscription or integrated into product bundles on the TrademarkNow platform.

