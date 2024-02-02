Corsair to move Origin PC production to its Atlanta Facility

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) (“Corsair” or the “Company”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers, streamers, content-creators, and gaming PC builders, today announced the move of its Origin PC factory to its Atlanta facility. This move aims to enhance Origin PC’s capacity and customization options, and underscores Corsair’s commitment to bringing personalization across all its product lines to consumers and partners.









This follows the successful completion of the state-of-the-art Corsair facility in Taiwan, now in full production and capable of delivering personalized game controllers globally. Corsair’s Atlanta facility has also undergone expansion to add capacity for production and warehousing, providing a strategic opportunity for Origin’s and all other Corsair’s products to scale.

“We’re incredibly excited about the expansion of customization and personalization capability in our portfolio,” said Andy Paul, CEO, and founder of Corsair. “This move begins an exciting new chapter for custom PC building and one that will help Corsair deliver perfect battlestations to our consumers.”

Origin PC remains dedicated to building high-performance customized systems, 24-hour dedicated support, and to uphold its reputation for building award-winning PCs.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

