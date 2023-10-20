Home Business Wire Corsair Gaming to Report Q3 2023 Financial Results on November 7
MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–Corsair Gaming® (Nasdaq: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 results and financial outlook after the Nasdaq close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.


The 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time conference call will be accessible on Corsair’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com, or by dialing 1-844-825-9789 (USA) or 1-412-317-5180 (International) with conference ID 10183764. A replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call ends on Corsair’s Investor Relations website, or through November 14, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 10183764.

About Corsair Gaming

CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells gear under its Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

