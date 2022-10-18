<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Corsair Gaming to Report Q3 2022 Financial Results on November 3

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 results and financial outlook after the Nasdaq close on Thursday, November 3, 2022, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.

The 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time conference call will be accessible on Corsair’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com, or by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) with conference ID 13732671. A replay will be available approximately 2 hours after the live call ends on Corsair’s Investor Relations website, or through November 10, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 13732671.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells gear under its Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Ronald van Veen

ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Media:
David Ross

david.ross@corsair.com
+4411 8208 0542

