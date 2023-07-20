<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Corsair Gaming to Report Q2 2023 Financial Results on August 3
Business Wire

Corsair Gaming to Report Q2 2023 Financial Results on August 3

di Business Wire

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–Corsair Gaming® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 results and financial outlook after the NASDAQ close on Thursday, August 3, 2023, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.


The 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time conference call will be accessible on Corsair’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com, or by dialing 1-888-886-7786 (USA) or 1-416-764-8658 (International) with conference ID 64460612. A replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call ends on Corsair’s Investor Relations website, or through August 10, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 64460612.

About Corsair Gaming

CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells gear under its Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:


Ronald van Veen

ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Media Contact:


David Ross

david.ross@corsair.com
+4411 8208 0542

Articoli correlati

Qualitest Wins Globee Awards for Health & Medical Information Solution and Health & Pharmaceuticals Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
Qualitest was recognized for its custom software testing solution in this year’s Globee Awards for American BusinessNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Qualitest...
Continua a leggere

BlackSky to Host Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BKSY #earnings--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial...
Continua a leggere

Humach Appoints CX Veteran Paulo Silva as Chief Revenue Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recruits Industry Executive to Drive Company’s Growth for CX Digital TransformationDALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humach (humans + machines), a CX contact center...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php