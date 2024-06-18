Corsair for Business Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will help foster new and existing relationships with customers by offering solutions that meet their unique requirements, enhancing customer support, and ensuring consistent communication to the customer’s evolving needs.





“TD SYNNEX has long been a market leader and we are pleased to announce our partnership with them,” said Matthew Droeg, Managing Director at Corsair for Business. “TD SYNNEX is the right partner to assist in bringing Corsair’s unique, cutting-edge brands and products to business customers. Corsair supports the gaming and high computing workspace with its best-in-class workstations, peripherals, and broadcasting products to fit all business clients’ needs.”

With over 30 years of experience as a respected brand known for quality and performance, Corsair for Business offers comprehensive computing solutions to enhance your IT infrastructure. We provide TAA-compliant products, market-leading Esports hardware, and the latest technology to stay at the forefront of innovation. Our solutions are suited for high-performance and AI applications, catering to various B2B IT channels, including Enterprise, Education, and the Public Sector.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Scott Young, Senior Vice President of Product Management at TD SYNNEX. “With Corsair for Business added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”

To learn more about Corsair for Business visit www.corsair.com/business.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

