Corsair Announces Support for Nvidia’s New Super GPUs

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) (“Corsair” or the “Company”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers, streamers, content-creators, and gaming PC builders, today announces full support for Nvidia’s RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4070 Super graphics cards with its latest power supply ranges.





These new GPUs offer impressive performance boosts, particularly when using AI-powered DLSS 3.0, making it a great time for enthusiasts to build a new gaming PC or upgrade their current system. Corsair recommends the RMx SHIFT 850W, SF850L, and HX1000i PSUs for users looking to integrate these new cards into their builds, as they provide the necessary power, even for the top RTX 4080 Super, and include a compatible PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR GPU power cable for trouble-free operation.

In addition to its PSUs, Corsair offers a range of world-class hardware ideal for PC builds featuring these new graphics cards – from its extensive lineup of cases and fans to Dominator Titanium DDR5 DRAM and iCUE LINK water cooling solutions.

Corsair will also shortly be offering fully assembled high-performance Vengeance gaming PCs and custom-built ORIGIN PCs with NVIDIA’s full range of RTX 4000-series Super graphics cards.

