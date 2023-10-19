Corriere della Sera Innovates News Reading with Bespoke Branded Voices from ReadSpeaker

ReadSpeaker’s industry-leading voice expertise leveraged by leading Italian newspaper to enhance the reader experience

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReadSpeaker, the most trusted, independent digital voice partner for global businesses, today announced that Corriere della Sera — one of Italy’s most widely read and longest running daily newspapers — has partnered with the ReadSpeaker VoiceLab for the design and development of two exclusive custom-branded digital voices, which are now available to read any online article out loud to subscribers to the Corriere della Sera.

Digital media innovators like Corriere della Sera include AI-driven digital voice as part of their brand strategy, as a way to meet evolving user needs and expectations and to grow their business.





A carefully curated reader experience, with newsreader style branded digital voice capability expands the options available to subscribers to listen to articles as they engage in their everyday activities.

The ReadSpeaker VoiceLab managed every step of the development process for the Corriere della Sera custom voices, including carrying out recordings with the voice talents, processing the recorded data, training Deep Neural Network (DNN) models on that data, and managing quality control, delivery, and all necessary quality assurance steps pre and post launch.

Building digital voices requires human voice recordings to be delivered in an extremely consistent way, prioritizing precise articulation and style. ReadSpeaker’s VoiceLab experts worked closely with the Corriere della Sera team throughout every stage of the process.

A key challenge in the development of the custom voices for Corriere della Sera was the need to pronounce extremely variable and often non-standard lexical and linguistic content typical of a daily newspaper. The VoiceLab team worked closely with the Corriere della Sera team to optimize the speech output for this massively broad domain. This exemplifies how essential it is to combine state-of-the-art AI-powered technology with human expertise to deliver successful results.

Corriere della Sera offers innovative reading experiences with speech-enabled articles read in Corriere’s exclusive, expressive newsreader style voices designed to match the newspaper’s brand personality and enable hands and eyes-free media content fruition. A new service that is available now to all Corriere della Sera subscribers.

“Engaging ReadSpeaker as a strategic partner in the development of exclusive digital voices for Corriere della Sera was a decision based on the VoiceLab team’s collaborative and consultative approach. They worked closely with us from the conceptual development phase all the way through to final delivery, providing a seamless blend of technical expertise and strategic guidance,” said Fabio Napoli, Business Digital Director at Corriere della Sera.

“ReadSpeaker’s innovative and meticulous approach to custom voice creation, which combines cutting-edge technology with a dedicated linguistic team, delivered the comprehensive solution we needed for this project. Their commitment to working in partnership with us, offering valuable consultancy at every stage, has been a significant factor in the success of this project.”

“Partnering with Corriere della Sera, we witness firsthand the impact of integrating voice technology into a brand’s strategy. This not only ensures a consistently engaging and distinct brand presence across various platforms, but it also enhances the user experience. At the ReadSpeaker VoiceLab, we create custom voices tailored to our clients’ needs, which reflect their brand identity and offer their customers a unique audio experience. For Corriere della Sera, our custom voices are now an integral part of their innovative digital news platform, demonstrating the transformative power of voice technology in today’s media landscape,” said Roy Lindemann, CMO and CCO EMEA, at ReadSpeaker.

