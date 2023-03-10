CORRECTING and REPLACING ZenBusiness Turns 1,000 Tech Layoffs Into 1,000 Tech Start-Ups With Help From Some Heavy Hitters as an Official Partner of SXSW

The company launches a new campaign that offers free LLC Formations via QR codes to recently laid-off tech employees

ZENBUSINESS TURNS 1,000 TECH LAYOFFS INTO 1,000 TECH START-UPS WITH HELP FROM SOME HEAVY HITTERS AS AN OFFICIAL PARTNER OF SXSW

ZenBusiness is kicking off SXSW by giving away 1,000 LLC registrations, at no cost, to help the thousands of tech workers affected by the massive layoffs start their own businesses with assistance from successful entrepreneur Mark Cuban and the 27th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Isabella Casillas Guzman, the highest ranking Latina in America’s government.

As this year has been particularly tough with so many layoffs, ZenBusiness is on a mission to turn hardships faced by individuals into new opportunities, by providing a software platform that helps people launch and run their own businesses. The organization is offering free LLCs for 1,000 tech workers who have been laid off in the past twelve months.

“ There’s no doubt being fired stinks, but we believe it’s an opportunity for many people to act on the entrepreneurial ambitions they’ve always had. We’re going to make it easy for them to launch their own business, to be their own boss,” said ZenBusiness CEO, Ross Buhrdorf.

During the first weekend of SXSW in Austin, March 11-12, ZenBusiness will show up in a couple of different ways throughout the festival:

1,000 LLCs for 1,000 Layoffs (Kicks-off March 12)

ZenBusiness will display lanyards throughout its owned programming footprints that represent tech colleagues who have recently been laid off from their jobs. Each one will include a QR code with the power to unlock a free LLC. Whether for the user or to be used as a gift for someone in need, powering an LLC with ZenBusiness will offer endless business guidance and resources, ensuring the entrepreneur can focus on growing their business.

PANEL: Unleashing the Entrepreneur in Everybody (March 12)



An insightful discussion with SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman and Mark Cuban, hosted by ZenBusiness SVP, Brand & Strategy, Michael Fanuele, the discussion is not to be missed and will be helpful for those seeking to overcome barriers, diversify their business and partners, and highlight valuable resources.

The 15th Annual Pitch SXSW Presented by ZenBusiness (March 11-12)



As part of SXSW’s mission to showcase innovators and technology industry pioneers, coupled with ZenBusiness’ support for entrepreneurship, the pitch contest offers a glimpse of the industry’s future with a guided tour, educated judges, and product demonstrations at the Finalist Showcase, followed by the announcement of winners during the SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony.

This campaign continues ZenBusiness’ quest to urge consumers to build their own businesses, similar to this campaign previously launched for moms who left the workforce amidst pandemic-driven challenges in childcare, creating 1,881 new mom-owned businesses. More information can be found at ZenBusiness via https://www.zenbusiness.com/ownwhatsyours/.

According to Buhrdorf, “ We realized that so many people have a dream of doing their own thing, and sometimes all they need is a little opportunity and a little nudge. That’s what we want to give them. We want them to know that the only thing more dangerous than working for yourself is working for somebody else.”

ABOUT ZenBusiness: ZenBusiness is the one-stop digital platform to help anybody launch, run, and grow a business. As a Public Benefit Corporation, we’re committed to unleashing the entrepreneur in everybody, so they can create meaningful work. Our tools make it easy to form your business, build your website, manage your money, and attract customers. We guide you to success, from paperwork and finances to marketing and taxes. It’s why Forbes calls us the “best” in the business.

