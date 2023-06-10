CORRECTING and REPLACING Wireless History Foundation Announces 2023 Inductees for Wireless Hall of Fame

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reissuing release dated June 8, 2023, to correct Alex Gellman’s title to Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Vertical Bridge (instead of President and CEO of Vertical Bridge).

The updated release reads:

WIRELESS HISTORY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2023 INDUCTEES FOR WIRELESS HALL OF FAME

The Wireless History Foundation (WHF) will induct four honorees into the prestigious Wireless Hall of Fame during the Foundation’s awards dinner in Washington, D.C. on October 10th. This year’s inductees are:

Meredith Attwell Baker: President and CEO of CTIA, former FCC Commissioner and former Acting Assistant Secretary for NTIA. As an industry advocate and a policymaker, Ms. Baker has played a role in nearly every major spectrum and wireless infrastructure decision of the past 25 years that have yielded nationwide 3G, 4G and 5G networks, carrying trillions of mega-bytes of broadband data each year for hundreds of millions of consumers, and supporting millions of jobs.

Alex Gellman: Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in the US, was one of the first in our industry to recognize the value of cooperative infrastructure resources. Formerly with Horizon Cellular, SpectraSite, Block B Cellular Corp., and Global Towers Partners.

Rob Mechaley: Formerly with McCaw Cellular Communications, co-Founder of Clearwire, and Chief Scientist with AT&T Wireless, Founder of RadioFrame Networks, and holder of over 60 patents in the communications, technology and healthcare sectors, Mr. Mechaley led the team that designed and implemented the North American Cellular Network (NACN) which enabled intercarrier operability throughout the US and Canada. He was also responsible for proving and implementing CDPD as the first data capability on the analog networks.

Ed Whitacre: Former CEO of Southwestern Bell Corp. and the former Chairman of General Motors. Credited with driving the US cellular industry to become a truly national network and also for serving as one of the longest running wireless carrier CEOs, Mr. Whitacre led Southwestern Bell to join BellSouth to create Cingular Wireless in 2000, and then in 2004, led Cingular to acquire AT&T Wireless, creating the largest national wireless carrier at the time.

“Wireless technology continues to change the world and our everyday lives. These individuals have made significant contributions to the technology, infrastructure, legislation, or commercial activities that built the industry’s foundation,” said WHF Executive Director Jenifer Snyder. “We are thrilled to welcome The Class of 2023 into the Wireless Hall of Fame.”

The WHF is pleased to host this year’s Wireless Hall of Fame awards dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C. Tuesday, October 10th 2023. Additional information on the Wireless Hall of Fame is available on the WHF web site at www.wirelesshistoryfoundation.org. For information about the dinner, including sponsorships and invitations please contact Jenifer Snyder at Jen@wirelesshistoryfoundation.org.

The Wireless History Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed to preserve and promote the history of the wireless industry. www.wirelesshistoryfoundation.org

Facebook: @wirelesshistory

Twitter: @wirelesshistory

Contacts

Jenifer Snyder



+1 (303) 875-5326



Jen@wirelesshistoryfoundation.org