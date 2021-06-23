CORRECTING and REPLACING The JBL True Summer Campaign Celebrates a Return to Live Music with Pop-Up Consumer Experiences and a Donation to NIVA’s #SaveOurStages

The summer-long tour will launch with performances by global music sensations Bebe Rexha and Jason Derulo and offers consumers the opportunity to support the reopening of local music venues

THE JBL TRUE SUMMER CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES A RETURN TO LIVE MUSIC WITH POP-UP CONSUMER EXPERIENCES AND A DONATION TO NIVA’S #SAVEOURSTAGES

JBL celebrates the first week of summer by launching the JBL True Summer Campaign. JBL True Summer brings the heat with a mix of live music events, engaging social media content, and the opportunity for consumers nationwide to come together through their love of music. JBL True Summer will kick off at an iconic Los Angeles venue with performances by global music sensation and JBL ambassador Bebe Rexha, singer-songwriter and multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo, and DJ Sophia Eris. Celebrity influencers and TikTok surprise guests will also be at the VIP event.

In JBL’s mission to bring back True Summer vibes, the brand will host multiple pop-up activations providing a safe, music-centric experience for its consumers. Attendees can enjoy the JBL True Summer crate at these events, offering an enveloping audio environment in which consumers can see, hear and feel JBL’s Signature Sound through portable speakers and headphones. All fans who wish to participate in the JBL True Summer fun can post a photo of a favorite concert memory on Instagram with #JBLTrueSummer and tag @jblaudio for chance to win a VIP experience at Lollapalooza. JBL is the Official Audio Partner of Lollapalooza, one of the largest music festivals in the world, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021.

To support the reopening of music venues, JBL will donate a portion of sales on JBL.com this summer and make a product donation valued at $100,000 to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages. Funds will also benefit affected workers and musicians impacted by the pandemic who have played an important role in embracing and cultivating local talent and culture through music. Music lovers can get discounts on True Wireless headphones all summer long by shopping JBL.com, where they can also learn more about making a purchase and donating to NIVA. Follow JBL’s social channels for regular updates on True Summer promotions and events.

“The JBL True Summer campaign is our way of delivering a unique experience music fans have missed over the last year, while supporting a larger movement to bring back live music,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. “Through immersive consumer activations and our NIVA #SaveOurStages partnership, we acknowledge that fans are craving access to live entertainment that enriches local culture and community.”

Activation dates and locations include:

July 8 in Los Angeles: Consumers can enter to win tickets to this invite-only VIP event on JBL.com and as part of a giveaway on 102.7 KIIS-FM Los Angeles. JBL has collaborated with iHeartRadio to give away one grand prize flyaway trip to New York or Miami for JBL True Summer events.

July 17 in New York City. Please visit JBL.com/TrueSummer for updated venue information.

July 29-August 1 at Lollapalooza* in Chicago’s Grant Park. Stay tuned to JBL on social to learn how to enter for a chance to win VIP tickets.

August 7 on NW 2nd Avenue near Wynwood Walls in Miami with Walshy Fire and rising Venezuelan pop artist Carmen DeLeon. The outdoor venue will offer limited capacity based on current COVID restrictions at the time of the event.

“We’re excited to be working with JBL as their donation will help our efforts to support independent venues and bring back live music this summer,” said NIVA Executive Director Rev. Moose. “The JBL True Summer campaign is a creative way to help #SaveOurStages and contribute to our mission.”

For more information on JBL True Summer, visit https://www.jbl.com/TrueSummer.

ABOUT JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With 75 years of unmatched professional credentials and industry leading innovation, JBL has expertly blended a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers around the globe. JBL’s Signature Professional Sound is the leading technology that powers major pop culture events, and the brand has partnered with the world’s top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated, secure across all platforms, from work and home to car, and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

ABOUT NIVA

Formed at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), now represents more than 3,000 venues, promoters, and festivals in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. NIVA, a 501(c)6, created and led the #SaveOurStages campaign, resulting in landmark legislation establishing the “Shuttered Venue Operators” Grant program to be administered by the Small Business Administration. NIVA’s mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live venues, promoters and festivals throughout the United States. The National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) was founded as a 501(c)3 to further this mission by also seeking to support a transparent, competitive marketplace serving a diverse and inclusive community of artists, fans, and industry workers. The NIVA Emergency Relief Fund directly supports the preservation of the independent live entertainment ecosystem that presents music, comedy, and the performing arts, helping these critical spaces survive through the Coronavirus pandemic. Individuals, foundations, businesses, and organizations that are interested in financially supporting NIVA, NIVF, or the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund should visit nivassoc.org/donate. NIVA is committed to equity in its support and advocacy for independent venues, and seeks to create and encourage opportunities for venues, promoters, and festivals owned, operated, and staffed by people of color, women, non-binary, LGBTQ+, veterans, and people with disabilities. For more information visit www.nivassoc.org and www.saveourstages.com. Follow NIVA on all socials @nivassoc. Twitter l Instagram l Facebook l YouTube

