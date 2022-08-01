Home Business Wire CORRECTING and REPLACING Soleo Health Selected as Limited Drug Distribution Partner for...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Soleo Health Selected as Limited Drug Distribution Partner for Administration of LEQVIO®

Company to Distribute Recent FDA-Approved Treatment for Reducing Bad Cholesterol

Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today it has been selected as a limited distribution partner for cardiovascular drug LEQVIO®, manufactured by Novartis, a leading global medicines company.

LEQVIO (inclisiran) injection is indicated as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) who require additional lowering of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

LEQVIO is a subcutaneous injection that Soleo Health will administer to patients in their homes or at one of the Company’s Ambulatory Infusion Centers (AICs) nationwide.

Concurrent with the administration of LEQVIO, Soleo Health will leverage its proprietary clinical outcomes program, SoleMetrics®, to collect and produce valuable real-world data over time for those patients prescribed LEQVIO. SoleMetrics will gather intelligent outcomes from patients throughout their journeys while on LEQVIO to deliver clinical and economic value to key stakeholders.

“Soleo Health’s expertise in caring for patients with complex conditions and our ability to offer services in the home or alternate sites of care creates additional value for pharmaceutical manufacturers. We continue to expand our limited distribution partnerships with numerous drug manufacturers as they appreciate our dedication to clinical excellence and high-quality care,” stated Drew Walk, Soleo Health chief executive officer.

About Soleo Health

Soleo Health is an innovative national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary clinical team comprises highly experienced pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors. The Company optimizes patient access solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences.

Soleo Health operates 21 locations throughout the U.S. with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by URAC, ACHC with Distinction in Rare Disease and Orphan Drugs and The Joint Commission.

Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter for more information.

Susan Turkell, 303-766-4343, sturkell@soleohealth.com

