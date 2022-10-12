<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CORRECTING and REPLACING Snap Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First paragraph of release dated Oct. 4, 2022, should read: Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) (Instead of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)).

The updated release reads:

SNAP INC. ANNOUNCES DATE OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

Investors and Analysts:
ir@snap.com

Press:
press@snap.com

