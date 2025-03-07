CORRECTING and REPLACING Sidus Space Celebrates One Year in Orbit for LizzieSat™-1 While Advancing the Future of Space Innovation

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second paragraph, third sentence of release dated March 4, 2025 should read: "Through partnerships like NASA Stennis Space Center and their Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications (ASTRA) mission..." (instead of "Through partnerships like NASA and their Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications (ASTRA) mission...").

SIDUS SPACE CELEBRATES ONE YEAR IN ORBIT FOR LIZZIESAT™-1 WHILE ADVANCING THE FUTURE OF SPACE INNOVATION

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), an innovative, agile space mission enabler, today announced the one-year orbital anniversary of LizzieSat™-1 (LS-1), celebrating 365 days of operational success and technological advancements. Since its launch, LS-1 has demonstrated exceptional capabilities, generating revenue through advanced software applications and reinforcing Sidus’ position at the forefront of space technology.

A Year of Innovation and Impact

LizzieSat™-1 is the first of its kind, a hybrid 3D printed satellite, designed and manufactured by Sidus to optimize performance, reduce production timelines, and enhance mission adaptability. As part of Sidus’ growing constellation of multi-mission satellites, LS-1 integrates AI-driven hardware and software solutions that enhance in-orbit autonomy, optimize mission operations, and enable near real time actionable insights. Through partnerships like NASA Stennis Space Center and their Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications (ASTRA) mission, LizzieSat™ has successfully demonstrated advanced autonomous system capabilities, supporting critical research and data-driven decision making for government and commercial applications. This milestone underscores the durability, reliability, and innovation behind Sidus’ satellite technology.

Expanding the Future of Space Innovation

As Sidus celebrates this milestone, the Company is also preparing for the launch of LizzieSat™-3 (LS-3) aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-13 mission, no earlier than March 2025. This marks three satellite launches within a single year, a testament to Sidus’ rapid growth and commitment to pioneering next-generation space capabilities. By combining advanced satellite engineering, artificial intelligence, and edge computing, Sidus continues to develop mission-ready solutions that transform space-based data into actionable insights for commercial, government, intelligence and defense applications.

“The one-year anniversary of LizzieSat™-1 and the upcoming launch of LizzieSat™-3 are milestones that reflect our vision and commitment to driving innovation in space technology,” said Carol Craig, CEO and Founder of Sidus Space. “With LizzieSat™, we have redefined satellite manufacturing through hybrid 3D printing and continue to push the boundaries of autonomy and AI-driven space solutions, empowering our customers with rapid, intelligent data to enhance decision making for orbit to earth.”

With its expanding satellite constellation, Sidus is redefining the future of space-based solutions, supporting groundbreaking projects that advance autonomous systems, enhance mission efficiency, and unlock new possibilities in the rapidly evolving space industry.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a space mission enabler providing flexible, cost-effective solutions, including custom satellite design, payload hosting, mission management, AI-enhanced space-based sensor data-as-a-service and space manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined™, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat™, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: www.sidusspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

