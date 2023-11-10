CORRECTING and REPLACING Seventy-One Percent of Persons With Type 2 Diabetes Say a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Program Would Help Them Better Manage Their Health

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The original sixth paragraph of the release dated November 8, 2023 has been removed.





The updated release reads:

SEVENTY-ONE PERCENT OF PERSONS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES SAY A REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING (RPM) PROGRAM WOULD HELP THEM BETTER MANAGE THEIR HEALTH

The results of the Diabetes Care Survey, a longitudinal analysis of patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States, have been released for 2023 and provide important insights into how remote patient monitoring (RPM) can benefit patients with chronic conditions. The survey results show that Cellular RPM™ programs are proving to be an effective and efficient way for physicians to follow the progress of a patient’s health, with 71% of participants indicating that using remote patient monitoring would help them better manage their condition between office visits.

For the same question in the 2021 Diabetes Care Survey, only 35 percent of the respondents indicated that an RPM program would better help them manage their diabetes. The dramatic increase shows a rise in the awareness, ease of use, and effectiveness of a cellular remote glucose monitoring program.

Approximately 33 million Americans have Type 2 diabetes, but according to one study, about 45 percent of them don’t adequately control their glucose levels.1 Testing their glucose and knowing their reading on a regular basis can help people with Type 2 diabetes, and their physicians, better manage their disease.

Cellular-enabled monitors are some of the easiest for patients to use to test their glucose levels regularly at home. The convenience of cellular-based glucose monitors enables better patient adherence to care plan instructions, leading to stabilized or improved outcomes.

In the Diabetes Care Survey, 62% of participants said they would test more consistently knowing their results were being sent to their provider. With most people with Type 2 diabetes only seeing their doctor two times a year or less, they are asked to keep track of their testing numbers for long periods of time. If the patient is solely responsible for writing down their readings for review by their physician during an office visit, there may be an issue with those readings.

Patients are looking for easy ways for providers to help them improve their diabetes at home. With cellular-enabled remote glucose monitoring solutions from Smart Meter, providers are assured of getting the latest and most accurate data when a patient tests. This can help identify trends, prevent hospitalization, and improve outcomes.

“ When patients use a cellular-enabled glucose meter, they know their results are being sent immediately to their provider,” said Dr. Bill Lewis, a member of the ClearHealth Quality Institute (CHQI) Telemedicine Standards and Medical Advisory Board and Chair of the Telemedicine Accreditation Committee. “ Smart Meter’s iGlucose transmits instantly through an exclusive AT&T private data network so data is secure, accurate, and reliable every time.”

You can view the complete results of the Diabetes Care Survey here.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the trusted supplier of Remote Patient Monitoring (“RPM”) solutions. We empower a nationwide network of SmartPartners™ who are working directly with healthcare providers to transform patient care. Millions of vital health data readings are reliably delivered across our platform to enable real-time, better-informed health care. Our proprietary patient-friendly cellular FDA-registered monitoring devices are connected to an exclusive AT&T 4/5G network to ensure an engaging patient experience for improved adherence. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

1 Poor medication adherence in type 2 diabetes: recognizing the scope of the problem and its key contributors – PMC (nih.gov)

2 Doctors Want To See Your Glucose Meter | Prevention

Contacts

Keith Tolbert



keith.tolbert@iglucose.com

336-509-8024