CORRECTING and REPLACING ScriptDrop Expands Collaboration with Kroger Family of Pharmacies to Offer Same-Day Prescription Delivery Access in Dallas and Houston

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.





The updated release reads:

SCRIPTDROP EXPANDS COLLABORATION WITH KROGER FAMILY OF PHARMACIES TO OFFER SAME-DAY PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY ACCESS IN DALLAS AND HOUSTON

ScriptDrop, a leading prescription delivery platform, is pleased to announce the launch of its same-day delivery service in Dallas and Houston for Kroger pharmacy patients. The new service will empower patients to request delivery for select prescriptions through the Kroger app as soon as their medications are ready for pick up. Patients will still have the traditional option of scheduling delivery with the pharmacy staff.

Since 2020, ScriptDrop has offered prescription delivery for patients of certain Kroger Family of Pharmacies. In 2023, the company expanded access for patients in King Soopers, Ralphs, and Columbus to schedule prescription delivery via the retailer’s app. This further expansion will bring the same access to patients in Dallas and Houston.

“Our collaboration with Kroger Family of Pharmacies to continue providing patients with convenient and reliable prescription delivery options represents a significant step forward in using technology to meet the evolving needs of healthcare customers,” said Amanda Epp, CEO of ScriptDrop.

“Kroger and ScriptDrop’s collective efforts aim to deliver essential healthcare services to patients with the greatest needs,” said Bill Shinton, vice president, Operations, Kroger Health. “The availability of this feature helps bridge gaps in care and provide a seamless care experience.”

Patients in Dallas and Houston can take advantage of the service, when applicable, by selecting the delivery option in the Kroger app once notified that their prescription is ready. If patients have questions, they can learn more by speaking with their local Kroger pharmacy team.

About ScriptDrop

ScriptDrop is the only healthcare IT company specializing in prescription access that serves patients in all 50 states. Since 2016, ScriptDrop has been improving drug adherence by delivering medication access opportunities through a robust platform, long-term data storage, multiple service levels, and first-class customer service. https://scriptdrop.co

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America’s leading retail healthcare organizations, serving more than 17 million patients annually. Kroger Family of Pharmacies operate more than 2,200 pharmacies across 35 states and The Little Clinic LLC offers telehealth services in nine states and operates more than 220 in-person clinics in eight states. Our team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dietitians and technicians believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling “food as medicine” to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

Contacts

Jessi Behrendsen



jessi@scriptdrop.co