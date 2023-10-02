CORRECTING and REPLACING RepeatMD Welcomes Aesthetics Industry Veteran Aaron Green as New Vice President of Business Development

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Headline of release issued September 26, 2023 should read: RepeatMD Welcomes Aesthetics Industry Veteran Aaron Green as New Vice President of Business Development (instead of RepeatMD Welcomes Aaron Green, former Galderma Executive, as New Vice President of Business Development).





REPEATMD WELCOMES AESTHETICS INDUSTRY VETERAN AARON GREEN AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

RepeatMD, a cutting-edge mobile shopping platform for aesthetics and wellness practices, is pleased to announce the newest addition to its leadership team, Aaron Green, who joins as the Vice President of Business Development. With an exceptional track record of driving operational excellence in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, Consumer Products, and Medical Aesthetics industries, he brings a wealth of experience to the organization.

Aaron’s leadership philosophy centers around inspiring high-performing teams to consistently exceed financial objectives. With a career spanning over 23 years, he has built multiple award-winning leadership teams, led commercial operations across 60+ countries, and earned recognition as Director of the Year multiple times.

“We are lucky to have Aaron on our team,” said Phil Sitter, CEO of RepeatMD. “His years of experience building and scaling organizations globally within the Aesthetics Industry aligns perfectly with what RepeatMD has in store for the next phase of our growth.”

Aaron’s impressive career journey includes roles at prominent organizations such as Alcon, Galderma, Nestle Skin Health, Novartis and RVL Pharmaceuticals. At RVL Pharmaceuticals, he served as the Vice President of U.S. Sales and Market Development, leading the commercial buildout & launch of the Aesthetic Business Unit with the launch of UPNEEQ. Aaron has held leadership roles across the US, Latin America, Europe, Russia, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a fast-paced & innovative company,” said Aaron. “As soon as I learned the mission and met the team I knew this was going to be the next step in my career.”

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Aaron pursued his education at the University of Oklahoma. Outside of his professional pursuits, his heart lies in aviation. He holds multiple FAA Ratings including his Commercial Pilot Certificate. As a member of the Trojan Phlyers Flight Demonstration Team, he pilots two retired Navy T28 Trojans at aviation events across the United States.

About RepeatMD

RepeatMD is a cutting-edge mobile shopping platform that integrates ecommerce and fintech solutions, providing aesthetic and wellness practices with a highly personalized shopping experience for their patients. It also rewards patients for their purchases of cash-based treatments. With a custom mobile app, healthcare providers in aesthetic and wellness practices can offer patients easy browsing, purchasing, and financing of treatments.

