CORRECTING and REPLACING Render expands mobile technology to boost field adoption and productivity

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConstructionManagement–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.





The updated release reads:

RENDER EXPANDS MOBILE TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST FIELD ADOPTION AND PRODUCTIVITY

Today at Fiber Connect 2024, Render Networks announced the expansion of its mobile application suite and device choice, further enhancing its position as the industry leader in construction management and enabling network and construction teams to build at least 15% faster.

This latest release advances Render’s mobile-first approach and empowers field crews to document and close out construction, connection, or maintenance work with their preferred smartphone or tablet device. Crews can now edit proposed tasks and redline changes on any device, capturing all work completed on the network to support highly accurate progress reporting and as-built handover. This flexibility of device choice increases field adoption, and the ability to capture data and network changes in real-time significantly increases field-to-office productivity.

Render Networks CEO Sam Pratt stated, “Rising costs of construction, increases in demand for broadband services, and a forecasted constraint of skilled labor create a challenging environment for network operators and builders. Our customers have proven that crew productivity can be improved with purpose-built technology, and the cumulative cost of this labor represents the majority of a project’s CAPEX investment. This latest mobile capability from Render enables teams to do more with their device of choice, so no matter what platform they’re accustomed to, all teams can adopt the Render mobile app seamlessly and focus on getting more work done every day.”

Render’s expanded mobile application features include:

Fully flexible corporate device options, supporting Apple and Android mobile phone and tablet devices

Intuitive and simple approach to redlining changes, allowing field crews to capture updates accurately at the job site

Ability to create new tasks dynamically in the field, capturing ad-hoc changes to a crew’s workload in real-time

NTIA’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding will enable the industry to connect more communities to reliable broadband than ever before. However, the shortage of skilled technicians remains a challenge. While the industry works to accelerate recruitment and training, Render’s field mobility enhancements will enable projects to accomplish more with the same or fewer resources and ultimately connect these communities faster.

Render is showcasing its construction management platform, including the latest mobile enhancements, at Fiber Connect, exhibition booth #306, from July 28-31.

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build and connect communities faster, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for network operators and construction teams. By automating manual tasks and optimizing the productivity of every resource, Render’s construction management platform eliminates process inefficiency, achieving real-time progress transparency and building networks >15% faster. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Autumn Minnich



Connect2 Communications for Render Networks



render@connect2comm.com