CORRECTING and REPLACING Power Integrations Launches 1700 V GaN Switcher IC, Setting New Benchmark for Gallium Nitride Technology

1700 V GaN InnoMux-2 IC delivers efficiency of better than 90 percent from a 1000 VDC bus, supplying up to 70 W from three accurately regulated outputs

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GaN–Subhead of release should read: 1700 V GaN InnoMux-2 IC delivers efficiency of better than 90 percent from a 1000 VDC bus, supplying up to 70 W from three accurately regulated outputs (instead of 1700 V GaN InnoMux-2 IC delivers efficiency of better than 90 percent from a 1000 VDC bus, supplying up to 60 W from three accurately regulated outputs).









The updated release reads:

POWER INTEGRATIONS LAUNCHES 1700 V GAN SWITCHER IC, SETTING NEW BENCHMARK FOR GALLIUM NITRIDE TECHNOLOGY

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today introduced a new member of its InnoMux™-2 family of single-stage, independently regulated multi-output offline power supply ICs. The new device features the industry’s first 1700 V gallium nitride switch, fabricated using the company’s proprietary PowiGaN™ technology. The 1700 V rating further advances the state-of-the-art for GaN power devices, previously set by Power Integrations’ own 900 V and 1250 V devices, both launched in 2023. The 1700 V InnoMux-2 IC easily supports 1000 VDC nominal input voltage in a flyback configuration and achieves over 90 percent efficiency in applications requiring one, two or three supply voltages. Each output is regulated within one percent accuracy, eliminating post regulators and further improving system efficiency by approximately ten percent. The new device replaces expensive silicon carbide (SiC) transistors in power supply applications such as automotive chargers, solar inverters, three-phase meters and a wide variety of industrial power systems.

Radu Barsan, vice president of technology at Power Integrations, said, “Our rapid pace of GaN development has delivered three world-first voltage ratings in a span of less than two years: 900 V, 1250 V and now 1700 V. Our new InnoMux-2 ICs combine 1700 V GaN and three other recent innovations: independent, accurate, multi-output regulation; FluxLink™, our secondary-side regulation (SSR) digital isolation communications technology; and zero voltage switching (ZVS) without an active-clamp, which all but eliminates switching losses.”

“1700 V rating is substantially higher than any other commercially available GaN HEMT that we are aware of,” said Ezgi Dogmus, activity manager, compound semiconductors at Yole Group. “The Power GaN device market is poised to reach $2 billion by decade’s end, expanding across various application spaces with potentially attractive cost advantages over SiC.” (1)

Availability & Resources

Pricing for InnoMux-2 1700 V ICs starts at $4.90 for 10,000-unit quantities. A reference design, RDR-1053, which describes a 60 W dual-output (5 V and 24 V) power supply, can be downloaded from the Power Integrations website at no cost. For sample ICs, evaluation boards and further information, contact a Power Integrations sales representative or one of the company’s authorized worldwide distributors – DigiKey, Newark, Mouser and RS Components, or visit power.com.

(1) Source: Power GaN report, Yole Intelligence, 2024

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc., is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, the Power Integrations logo, InnoMux, PowiGaN, and FluxLink are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

