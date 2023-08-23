CORRECTING and REPLACING Pinterest and LiveRamp to Power Better Campaigns With Seamless Activation in Additional Countries

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release issued August 8, 2023, at 04:00 AM ET, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.





PINTEREST AND LIVERAMP TO POWER BETTER CAMPAIGNS WITH SEAMLESS ACTIVATION IN ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced an expanded partnership with Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), the visual inspiration platform, to offer a better global integration for advertisers to reach their audiences on Pinterest’s platform globally. Through the partnership, marketers will be able to reach their customers on Pinterest with seamless activation on RampID, LiveRamp’s pseudonymous, people-based identifier.

The partnership between LiveRamp and Pinterest has been expanded to Canada, and Mexico; South American markets of Argentina and Brazil; and APAC markets of Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Today marketers will be able to easily activate Pinterest as a destination via LiveRamp.

“We’re excited to continue building on the momentum of our privacy-centric data collaboration with LiveRamp. We’re now enabling even more marketers around the world to activate on Pinterest without compromising on control or privacy,” said Bill Watkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Pinterest. “Global marketers can build better campaigns with LiveRamp and Pinterest today. They can also build campaigns with the confidence that this partnership is sustainable beyond third-party cookie deprecation and other ecosystem shifts.”

Marketers prioritizing cookieless campaigns – in advance of the 2H 2024 timeline to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome – will benefit from LiveRamp’s fully cookieless integration with Pinterest. In addition, the integration enables people-based marketing without needing marketers to relinquish control over customers’ personal information or send data outside of their organization.

More than 465 million people come to Pinterest each month to discover products and services for their wardrobe, for their new home, for their next holiday and much more. Advertisers want to be discovered during these planning moments and there is a natural alignment with users who are actually seeking brands to inspire their next purchase. On Pinterest, advertisers can reach the consumers they care about and drive them from discovery to decision to do – all in a more positive place online.

“In this evolving macroeconomic climate, every dollar marketers spend must be addressable and measurable, and we’re excited to offer marketers across the world the ability to seamlessly leverage RampID, enabling better campaigns,” said Travis Clinger, SVP, Activations & Addressability, LiveRamp. “By building on identity that can power better data collaboration in the future, marketers can begin building enduring brand and business value.”

