CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals” are Back with Major Savings and Early Access Shopping for Walmart+ Members

WALMART’S “BLACK FRIDAY DEALS” ARE BACK WITH MAJOR SAVINGS AND EARLY ACCESS SHOPPING FOR WALMART+ MEMBERS

Black Friday is back, and Walmart’s highly-anticipated “Black Friday Deals” events will offer customers incredible value with the best savings of the season. This year, Walmart will spread cheer throughout November with two “Black Friday Deals” events and wrap a month of incredible savings with an exciting Cyber Monday event. Walmart+ Early Access will give Walmart+ members a jump-start on the hottest deals, allowing them to shop Black Friday, and for the first time Cyber Monday, events three hours earlier than the scheduled start times for each event.

Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals” events kick off soon, with many moments for customers and Walmart+ members to save big:

Event 1 (Deals begin online Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores Friday, Nov. 10): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Event 2 (Deals begin online Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores Friday, Nov. 24): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Cyber Monday (Nov. 27): Walmart will wrap the month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event, including Walmart+ Early Access to all deals – a new benefit for Cyber Monday this year.

Customers can expect to find the season’s best deals on gifts from all the top brands, including Apple, Dyson, LEGO, LG, Samsung, to name a few. Walmart is offering amazing savings across its unmatched assortment of apparel, electronics, home, toys and much more, whether customers want to shop Walmart’s endless aisles on Walmart.com, in stores or the Walmart app. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the can’t-miss deals from Walmart’s first Black Friday event:

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS – $329.00 (Save $70.00)

SAMSUNG 65″ Class UHD Roku TV – $398.00 (Special Buy)

50″ Class onn. Roku TV – $148.00 (Special Buy)

AirPods (2 nd Gen.) – $69.00 (Save $30.00)

Gen.) – $69.00 (Save $30.00) Barbie Playset – $12.97 (Save $9.00)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles RC – $25.00 (Save $24.97)

LEGO Technic – $25.00 (Save $15.00)

Dyson V12 Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum – $449.99 (Save $200.00)

Ninja Professional Blender- $50.00 (Special Buy)

Levi Signature Jeans – $15.00 (Save $4.94)

Crocs Men’s and Women’s Unisex Baya Clog Sandals – $19.99 (Save $30.00)

“Our customers are going to be wowed by the amazing savings on popular gifts, many of which can only be found at Walmart. We have very exciting Black Friday events planned, with the type of extraordinary value, incredible assortment and easy, convenient shopping experience only Walmart can offer,” said Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. “We’ve worked to make sure it’ll be our customers’ best Black Friday experience yet.”

Walmart+ Members Get Three-Hour Head Start on the Season’s Hottest Deals

This year, Walmart+ members will have three hours of early access to all the exciting Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. And to make sure as many people as possible can take advantage of Walmart+ Early Access for Black Friday savings, Walmart+ is offering customers an epic deal they can’t miss. Starting today through Nov. 8, customers can get one year of unlimited free delivery, incredible fuel savings, free shipping, a Paramount+ subscription and more for just $49 by joining Walmart+. That’s half off the everyday price of a membership.

“Exclusive first access to the most coveted holiday deals coupled with free shipping, gives Walmart+ members a shopping superpower for the most highly anticipated event of the year,” said Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+. “The fact that customers can now unlock this benefit – not to mention everything else that comes with membership – for only $49 right now, makes Walmart+ the gift you’ll be grateful for well beyond the holiday season.”

New Black Friday Shopping Enhancements Customers will ‘Heart’

Walmart is constantly innovating its omnichannel shopping experience to make it even faster, more convenient, and more enjoyable. For its “Black Friday Deals” events, the retailer is introducing exciting new enhancements to make it easier than ever for customers to find and save their favorite deals, as well as shop and receive their purchases:

Holiday ‘Hearting’: Brand new this year, members and customers shopping on Walmart.com or the Walmart app can save their favorite deals by ‘hearting’ items to automatically create a personalized list called ‘My Saved Deals.’ Customers can then use the heart functionality to track deals and be notified as they become available. And with one simple click, they can add the entire list to their cart and check out in seconds. ‘My Saved Deals’ lists can be shared with friends and family to help take the guessing out of gifting.

Brand new this year, members and customers shopping on Walmart.com or the Walmart app can save their favorite deals by ‘hearting’ items to automatically create a personalized list called ‘My Saved Deals.’ Customers can then use the heart functionality to track deals and be notified as they become available. And with one simple click, they can add the entire list to their cart and check out in seconds. ‘My Saved Deals’ lists can be shared with friends and family to help take the guessing out of gifting. Holiday Wish List & Toy Registry: With Walmart’s new Holiday Wish List page launching in a few weeks, customers can create their very own registry to effortlessly save all their holiday needs in one place, from gift ideas to holiday décor, which can be easily shared with loved ones from the registry page. But that’s not all – Walmart is also introducing Toy Registry, allowing customers to create their very own toy wish list directly from the Top Toy List on Walmart.com, making it even easier for family and friends to gift with confidence and check everything off their children’s list.

With Walmart’s new Holiday Wish List page launching in a few weeks, customers can create their very own registry to effortlessly save all their holiday needs in one place, from gift ideas to holiday décor, which can be easily shared with loved ones from the registry page. But that’s not all – Walmart is also introducing Toy Registry, allowing customers to create their very own toy wish list directly from the Top Toy List on Walmart.com, making it even easier for family and friends to gift with confidence and check everything off their children’s list. Top-Tier Convenience: This is the first holiday shopping season where customers will begin feeling the benefits of our next generation supply chain. That means more for our customers: more of this season’s top food, toys and gifts; more convenient delivery options, and more availability on next-day and two-day shipping. These improvements enhance Walmart’s roster of fast, easy pickup and delivery options for Black Friday deals, including curbside pickup, next-day and two-day shipping.

Of course, in a season of unprecedented savings, Walmart customers don’t have to wait until Black Friday to grab great deals on top gifts. On top of Walmart’s everyday low prices, customers can get a head start on their holiday shopping now with Rollbacks on items across every department in stores and on Walmart.com. And, for customers already shopping Thanksgiving, Walmart’s inflation-free Thanksgiving meal prices are in effect today.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

