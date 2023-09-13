CORRECTING and REPLACING Orion180 Launches Homeowners Insurance Business in Alabama and Mississippi on Admitted Basis

Orion180 Select Insurance Co. Offers Noncoastal HO Business Beginning This Month

ORION180 LAUNCHES HOMEOWNERS INSURANCE BUSINESS IN ALABAMA AND MISSISSIPPI ON ADMITTED BASIS

Orion180 Select Insurance Co. Offers Noncoastal HO Business Beginning This Month

Orion180, a premier provider of insurance solutions launched in 2018, began issuing homeowners insurance in noncoastal areas of Alabama and Mississippi this month through its admitted insurer Orion180 Select Insurance Co.

Orion180 Select offers homeowners coverage through nearly 2,000 independent agency distribution partners in Alabama and Mississippi.

Orion180’s initial targeted geographic markets for homeowners insurance are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi and North Carolina. The firm offers coverage through its admitted carrier, Orion180 Select, in noncoastal areas and its surplus lines insurance carrier, Orion180 Insurance Co., in coastal areas. Coverage varies by state.

“This expansion to offer our admitted insurance program in Alabama and Mississippi is the latest in a series of steps Orion180 has taken to bring homeowners insurance capacity to the Southeast and other regions,” says Kenneth Gregg, CEO and founder of Orion180. “It is part of our plan to deliver admitted and non-admitted homeowners insurance solutions to coastal and noncoastal areas in a growing number of states.”

“Numerous geographic markets continue to be negatively impacted by weather catastrophes, other claims events, and a contraction of homeowners underwriting capacity. But given Orion180’s strong capital, significant reinsurance backstop, and underwriting discipline, we view these markets as opportunities to provide a premier insurance experience for customers and independent agent partners,” Gregg adds.

Orion180 plans further geographic expansion in 2023 and 2024, including Indiana and Georgia where it has insurance department approvals pending. The firm also has pending regulatory applications in Arizona, New Mexico and Ohio.

Orion180 was recently ranked No. 229 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies and No. 3 among insurance firms. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Orion180 experienced 2,441% growth during that period.

Independent agents interested in partnering with Orion180 to quote insurance coverages should visit Orion180.com/partner-with-us.

About Orion180

Orion180 is a people-focused, technology-driven insurance brand that offers proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices, enabling independent insurance agents to provide their customers a premier insurance experience.

Orion180’s operating companies are:

Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines (non-admitted) insurance company domiciled in Indiana and doing business in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company domiciled in Indiana that is approved to provide coverage in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi and Georgia.

Orion180 Insurance Services LLC, a managing general underwriter that partners with carriers and reinsurers to deliver homeowners insurance and other insurance solutions.

Orion180 has developed its own proprietary mobile application and technology platform, MY180, while also supporting third-party data integrations with insurance industry partners.

Orion180’s vision is to enhance the way consumers purchase and manage their insurance needs. Innovation in technology enables us to do MORE as we harness the power of our cutting-edge proprietary technology. Innovation in service is the catalyst allowing us to give MORE and achieve the highest level of customer care. Our innovation in culture fosters an environment that empowers us to be MORE. This innovation-focused ecosystem enables our customers to expect MORE.

Orion180.com

