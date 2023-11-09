CORRECTING and REPLACING Moving iMage Technologies to Report First Quarter 2024 Results on November 14, 2023

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MITQ #entertainment–The date in the headline, first and second paragraphs, and the Dial-in and Webcast Information section should be November 14 (instead of November 13) and the date in the Telephone Replay section should be November 28 (instead of November 27) for the release dated Nov. 6, 2023.





The updated release reads:

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 14, 2023

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its first quarter fiscal 2023 ended November 14, 2023. at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 12:00 p.m. ET



Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018



Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471



Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.



Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1642336&tp_key=f7b20dddac

Telephone Replay

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671



Replay Expiration: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET



Access ID: 13742538



Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry. We sell proprietary products, which we design and manufacture in-house, and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies that will bring SaaS and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Contacts

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA



Senior Managing Director



Hayden IR



(346) 396-8696



Brian@haydenir.com