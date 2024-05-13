Home Business Wire CORRECTING and REPLACING Moving iMage Technologies Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference...
Business Wire

CORRECTING and REPLACING Moving iMage Technologies Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MITQ #entertainment–First paragraph, first sentence of release, conference call time should read: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (instead of 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

In “Dial-in and Webcast Information” section, conference call time should read 12:00 p.m. ET (instead of 12:00 a.m. ET).


The updated release reads:

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will host a conference call discussing financial and operational results for its third quarter fiscal 2024 ended March 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 15, 2024, 2024 and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4021

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8472

Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1671871&tp_key=cda72b6393

Telephone Replay

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Access ID: 13746715

Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions, sports venues and eSports. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solutions, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Contacts

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Vice President, Strategic Communications and Investor Relations for Moving iMage Technologies

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

Articoli correlati

Seven Trellix Leaders Recognized on the 2024 CRN Women of the Channel List

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced CRN®,...
Continua a leggere

CRN Honors NinjaOne Leaders on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

Business Wire Business Wire -
Rachel Spatz, Lauren Baldwin, and Lisa Harshman recognized for their leadership and impact on the channelAUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, a...
Continua a leggere

CRN Recognizes Michelle Accardi of Liongard on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

Business Wire Business Wire -
Empowering Leadership and Technology Innovation: Liongard's Michelle Accardi Named CRN 2024 Women of the ChannelHOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#10x--Liongard, the global leader...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php