CORRECTING and REPLACING Moving iMage Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MITQ #cinema–In the first paragraph and in the Dial-in and Webcast Information section of the release dated September 24, 2024, the date of conference call should read: Friday, September 27. In addition, the Replay Expiration date has been changed to October 11, 2024. Lastly, the Moving iMage Technologies boiler plate has been updated.

The updated release reads: 


MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will host a conference call discussing financial and operational results for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 ended June 30, 2024, on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Friday, September 27, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4021

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8472

Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start tie.

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1690918&tp_key=c12f77c83d

Telephone Replay

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: October 11, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Access ID: 13749143

Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services for the Motion Picture Exhibition industry, with expanding ventures into live entertainment venues and Esports. We design and manufacture a wide range of proprietary products in-house, including developing potentially disruptive SaaS and subscription-based solutions. Committed to excellence and innovation, Moving iMage Technologies aims to revolutionize the out of home entertainment experience with cutting-edge technology and superior service. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Contacts

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Vice President, Strategic Communications and Investor Relations for Moving iMage Technologies

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

