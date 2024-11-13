Home Business Wire CORRECTING and REPLACING Moving iMage Technologies First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Conference...
Business Wire

CORRECTING and REPLACING Moving iMage Technologies First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MITQ #entertainment–First sentence and Dial-in and Webcast Information of release dated November 11, 2024, should read: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (instead of 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).


The updated release reads:

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will host a conference call discussing financial and operational results for its first quarter fiscal 2025 ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471

Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1697703&tp_key=fc786ab55c

Telephone Replay

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: November 28, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Access ID: 13750141

Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services for the Motion Picture Exhibition industry, with expanding ventures into live entertainment venues and Esports. We design and manufacture a wide range of proprietary products in-house, including developing potentially disruptive SaaS and subscription-based solutions. Committed to excellence and innovation, Moving iMage Technologies aims to revolutionize the out of home entertainment experience with cutting-edge technology and superior service. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Contacts

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Vice President, Strategic Communications and Investor Relations for Moving iMage Technologies

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

Articoli correlati

Ingram Micro Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Net sales of $11.8 billion Gross margin up 2 basis points year-over-year Net income of $77.0 million and non-GAAP net income...
Continua a leggere

DHI Group Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results, Announces CFO Transition

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (“DHI” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the third quarter...
Continua a leggere

Splunk Empowers Organizations With Unified Visibility and Actionable Business Insights Across the Enterprise

Business Wire Business Wire -
Splunk’s Observability Portfolio, Now Supercharged by Splunk AppDynamics, Provides Richer Context into the Business Impact of Every Performance ProblemSAN...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php