Home Business Wire CORRECTING and REPLACING Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2023 Technology Awards
Business Wire

CORRECTING and REPLACING Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2023 Technology Awards

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In release dated Oct. 2, 2023, winner under Leadership should read: HIVE Digital Technologies (instead of Talk Shop Media).


The updated release reads: 

MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2023 TECHNOLOGY AWARDS

Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the 2023 Merit Awards for technology. The Merit Awards for technology were judged based on submissions that represent the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies.

“We’re thrilled to announce the outstanding winners of the 2023 Merit Awards for Technology. These visionary innovators and companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in harnessing the power of technology but have also set new benchmarks for excellence,” said Marie Zander, executive director for Merit Awards. “The remarkable achievements by each winner stand as a testament to the transformative potential of technology, and we congratulate this year’s recipients.”

2023 Merit Awards for Technology winners are:

Category: AI

Generative AI

Gold: Dialpad
Silver: Concentrix

For Operations

Gold: JustPaid
Silver: Frame AI

Leadership

Gold: HIVE Digital Technologies

Decision Intelligence

Gold: Yieldmo

Platforms

Gold: Iterate.ai’s Interplay platform

Business Intelligence and Analytics

Gold: Pricefx
Silver: LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Computer Vision

Gold: Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Services

Gold: Turing

Hardware

Gold: Untether AI

Software

Gold: WK ELM Solutions

Category: AutoTech

Gold: Cognosos

Category: BioTech

Gold: OncoHost

Category: Cloud Services

Gold: iFOLIO

Category: Crypto

Gold: Xive

Category: Cybersecurity

Gold: XPN
Silver: HYPR
Bronze: NordLayer

Research:

Gold: Regula Document Reader SDK

Data Protection:

Gold: Nio

Category: Ecommerce

Gold: GroupBy

Category: Education

Gold: Kahoot!
Silver: MediaVillage Education Foundation
Bronze: Labster

Software

Gold: Ellucian

Category: Energy

Gold: Scala Data Centers

Category: Enterprise

Gold: Viral Nation
Silver: Vcinity
Bronze: ICCPP GROUP

Category: FinTech

Gold: Tipalti
Silver: Charitable Impact
Bronze: Mercuryo

Platforms:

Gold: Momnt
Silver: DailyPay

Capital Finance:

Gold: Raistone

Category: Gaming

Gold: Immutable

Category: Hardware

Gold: Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Silver: VOOPOO
Bronze: ICEWAVE

Category: HealthTech

Gold: TimelyCare
Silver: Azalea Health
Bronze: MotionMD®

At Home Care:

Gold: Eitan Medical

Hardware:

Gold: Lexie Hearing

Preventive Care:

Gold: Akido

Platform:

Gold: Clearwave

Senior Care:

Gold: Nobi

Category: Information Security

Gold: TuxCare

Category: Infrastructure

Gold: Advantest Cloud Solutions (ACS)

Category: Media

Gold: MarketMaker
Silver: Disguise Systems Limited

Category: Metaverse

Gold: Concentrix
Silver: Vatom Mobile App
Bronze: BZAR

Category: Products/Electronics

Gold: VOOPOO

Category: Robotics

Gold: Infinity Automated Storage and Retrieval System

Category: Software and Apps

Gold: ShopShops
Silver: AmericanTCS
Bronze: Rocket Software

Automation:

Gold: Plex, by Rockwell Automation

Engineering:

Gold: LinearB
Silver: The Scene
Bronze: Veryon

Platform:

Gold: Alpine IQ
Silver: CMiC
Bronze: Insoundz Revive

Category: Technology Innovation

Gold: CCH Axcess Engagement suite / Wolters Kluwer
Silver: Mattiq
Bronze: CASPR Technologies

Augmented Reality:

Gold: ARVIS®

Enterprise:

Gold: Graphiant
Silver: Trimble Path Planning Technology

Platforms:

Gold: Boston Metal
Silver: ParcelShield
Bronze: RCKRBX

Category: Telecom

Gold: IDI Billing Solutions
Silver: RtBrick
Bronze: Zayo Group

The 2023 www.merit-awards.com is now open.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com

Contacts

Merit Awards

info@merit-awards.com

Articoli correlati

FREYR Battery Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell...
Continua a leggere

New Relic Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total revenue of $242.8 million, up 7% year over year GAAP operating margin of (8)%, non-GAAP operating margin of 19%SAN...
Continua a leggere

Tecnotree Reports Record Order Book Backed by Strong Deliveries, Promises Stable Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, announced today its...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php