CORRECTING and REPLACING LOGO Hawaii Health Network and COPE Health Solutions Partner on Population Health Analytics

Partnership provides value-based payment analytics and insights to optimize performance under new Medicare risk arrangement for the Clinically Integrated Network.

HONOLULU & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Medicare–Please replace the second logo of release dated July 28, 2022, with the accompanying corrected logo.

The release reads:

HAWAII HEALTH NETWORK AND COPE HEALTH SOLUTIONS PARTNER ON POPULATION HEALTH ANALYTICS

Partnership provides value-based payment analytics and insights to optimize performance under new Medicare risk arrangement for the Clinically Integrated Network.

Hawaii Health Network (HHN) has teamed up with COPE Health Solutions (CHS) to provide population health analytics through its Analytics for Risk Contracting (ARC) platform as HHN enters its inaugural risk arrangement with Humana and United for a Medicare population on Oahu.

The ARC software as a service (SaaS) platform will integrate claims from the payers, along with electronic health records, lab, social determinants and other data. This information will be paired with national cost and utilization benchmarks, enabling a one-of-a-kind analytics capability will enable HHN to better identify opportunities to enhance quality and care, reduce costs, develop products and grow its network. ARC also provides role-based reports and dashboards with expert insights, identifying specific actionable opportunities to achieve the desired improvements at the management and practice level.

Along with the ARC platform, a team of CHS experts will work collaboratively with HHN on targeting and prioritizing actionable financial and quality improvement opportunities.

“ Investing in our analytics capabilities early on with a trusted partner with national expertise will enable us to achieve the triple aim for our population and provide the sustainable foundation for the growth of the network,” said Amy Feeley-Austin, Executive Director of HHN. “ We want to ensure we’re using the best tools available to support our clinical leadership, providers and the health of our members.”

“ We are honored to have been selected by a HHN to partner with them on achieving their population health management and value based payment goals. It is exciting for us to get to work with Hawaii’s newest independent physician led network to improve health and ensure financial sustainability of the health care system,” said Principal and CEO of CHS, Allen Miller.

About Hawaii Health Network

Hawaii Health Network brings a best-fit provider network for the State’s payers and members, which fills a critical gap for our providers and communities, leveraging the unique strengths of each of our partners to accelerate innovation & optimize performance.

Partners

Castle Health Group

Ekahi Health & Central Medical Clinic

Hawaii Independent Physician Association (Hawaii IPA)

Adventist Health Castle

Ohana Pacific Health

We are actively investing in the infrastructure and services to meet the needs of our members & caregivers across the continuum of care, at every stage of life, with a focus on engaging providers through a flexible model to meet their individual practice needs, while achieving an integrated care & well-being solution.

MISSION​

To be a clinically integrated network that systematically supports independent physicians and other provides in the transition from volume to value, minimizes administrative burdens, and demonstrates positive health outcomes for patients. ​

VISION ​

To be our community’s trusted network of physicians and direct care practitioners through the preservation of independent practices and the equitable delivery of value-based care.

About COPE Health Solutions

COPE Health Solutions is a national tech-enabled products and solutions firm, with a population health management analytics platform — Analytics for Risk Contracting (ARC), that collaboratively implements proven products with payer and provider clients to power success in risk arrangements and development of the future workforce. Our multidisciplinary team provides payers and providers with the experience, capabilities and tools needed to plan for, design, implement and support strategy development and execution. We are driven by our passion to help transform health care delivery, align financial incentives to support population health management and build the workforce needed for value-based care.

Contacts

COPE Health Solutions

Alice Cheng

acheng@copehealthsolutions.com

Hawaii Health Network

Amy Feeley-Austin



feeleya@ah.org