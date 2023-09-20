CORRECTING and REPLACING LinkLive Appoints John Lynch as CEO to Drive Next-Level Growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.





LINKLIVE APPOINTS JOHN LYNCH AS CEO TO DRIVE NEXT-LEVEL GROWTH

LinkLive, a leading cloud customer engagement platform which is trusted by more than 700 financial institutions and healthcare organizations, is thrilled to announce the appointment of John Lynch as CEO. Mr. Lynch brings over two decades of go to market and executive leadership experience to the role, setting the stage for accelerated growth and heightened customer experiences.

Mr. Lynch has a robust software and customer engagement background, including executive leadership positions at UJET and Seranova. He most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer a UJET, where he unified diverse teams across departments to grant customers a more streamlined and continuous engagement interaction model. Before UJET, Mr. Lynch was the Chief Executive Officer of Serenova, where his visionary leadership created the foundation for the merger of Serenova and Lifesize.

“We invest in the industry’s best talent to help our portfolio companies scale,“ said John DeLoche, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Invictus Growth Partners (“Invictus”), the majority owner of LinkLive. “John Lynch has a track record of excellence in building successful customer engagement products and leadership teams and we are thrilled to partner with him for this new phase of LinkLive’s growth journey.”

In accepting the new role, Mr. Lynch stated, “I was impressed with LinkLive’s growing market position and its all-in-one DCS (Digital Customer Service) and CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) capabilities. I am honored and excited to join the LinkLive team at precisely this moment. Perry’s vision and dedication to innovation have positioned LinkLive as a leader, and I look forward to working alongside him to drive scale, automation, and customer adoption.”

Perry Price, LinkLive’s Co-Founder and CEO of over 21 years, will remain full-time as Chief Customer Officer and board member. Price shared his perspective on this strategic move: “The timing couldn’t be more ideal. We started succession planning early in the year, and John’s track record, energy, and industry knowledge made this an easy decision. The moment is opportune to bring in John’s leadership to elevate LinkLive to its next level of performance.”

LinkLive’s cloud contact center and communications platform propel customer engagement and transform interactions. With the addition of John Lynch, the company is poised to navigate new horizons and deliver unmatched value to its growing customer base.

About LinkLive

LinkLive is the premier cloud engagement platform for digital customer service and contact center solutions. The revolutionary CCaaS capabilities with industry-leading security have attracted over 1,100+ financial, medical, state, and local government customers.

About Invictus

Invictus Growth Partners is a buyout and growth equity firm which invests in bootstrapped and capital efficient, machine learning-enabled cloud software, cybersecurity and fintech companies which seek capital and strategic resources to accelerate their growth. Invictus brings best in class operational value add and machine learning expertise to help its portfolio companies scale for the long term.

