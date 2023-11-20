CORRECTING and REPLACING LG Energy Solution enblock S to Make U.S. Debut in November

Features stackable design allowing customers to choose from different product capacity and power options

Quick and convenient installation, taking only 15 minutes

UL9540A compliant, meeting strict fire safety standards

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fifth paragraph, first sentence of release dated October 18, 2023, should read: The LG Energy Solution enblock S also passed UL9540A testing by meeting rigorous safety standards to ensure the prevention of thermal runaway fires, regardless of whether the system is installed indoors or outdoors. (instead of The LG Energy Solution enblock S also passed UL9540A testing, administered by the prominent global safety certifier UL Solutions, formerly Underwriters Laboratories, by meeting rigorous safety standards to ensure the prevention of thermal runaway fires, regardless of whether the system is installed indoors or outdoors.).









The updated release reads:

LG ENERGY SOLUTION ENBLOCK S TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT IN NOVEMBER

Features stackable design allowing customers to choose from different product capacity and power options

Quick and convenient installation, taking only 15 minutes

UL9540A compliant, meeting strict fire safety standards

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220), a leading global manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, is set to launch a new residential energy storage system in the U.S. in November. The LG Energy Solution enblock S is a stackable modular residential ESS that provides tailored flexibility to meet users’ energy capacity requirements, is easy to install, and incorporates enhanced safety features.

Customers will have options to stack three, four or five battery module assemblies (BMAs) along with a specialized battery control unit (BCU). LG Energy Solution enblock S 10 has three BMAs and an energy capacity of 10.6 kWh; the LG Energy Solution enblock S 14 has four BMAs and 14.1 kWh; and the LG Energy Solution enblock S 17 has five BMAs and 17.7 kWh. Flexible enough to meet the variable energy needs of diverse households, the LG Energy Solution enblock S supports the parallel connection of two matching units for a maximum output of 14kW.

To increase their energy capacity, customers only need to make additional module purchases based on their energy consumption patterns. While using the product at an initial capacity of 10kWh, consumers can effortlessly expand the battery capacity, even during its use, by purchasing extra modules with factors like acquiring an EV influencing the decision.

Installation is swift and hassle-free, saving time and money. There are no bolts to fasten, and the connector is plug and play. Furthermore, along with the stackable design, these features make it possible for a single installer to complete the installation in just 15 minutes. The product is available in both wall-mounted and standing configurations to meet homeowners’ needs, and is suitable for outdoor settings including hills and uneven terrain.

The LG Energy Solution enblock S also passed UL9540A testing by meeting rigorous safety standards to ensure the prevention of thermal runaway fires, regardless of whether the system is installed indoors or outdoors. This underscores LG Energy Solution’s dedication to superior safety.

Later this year, LG Energy Solution will introduce enblock S+, enabling customers to acquire the enblock S battery in conjunction with LG Energy Solution’s new AC-coupled inverter as a bundled solution. Offered in two distinct configurations – backup and arbitrage – this exceptional retrofit option ensures easy installation and compatibility with any existing PV systems.

With the LG Energy Solution Monitor app, customers can conveniently track their energy consumption and production in real time. This will help them understand how much money they can save with the LG Energy Solution enblock S.

“LG Energy Solution enblock S is a versatile, expandable, and simple to install Energy Storage System (ESS),” said Matthew Unverferth, Residential ESS Sales Manager with the LGES ESS Team in North America. “To offer the highest level of product safety, LG Energy Solution enblock S was laboratory tested and proven compliant, receiving the industry standard UL9540A fire safety rating.”

Contact a local installer to learn more and make a purchase. To find an installer, follow the link: https://www.lgessbattery.com/us/home-battery/installer-search.lg.

Find out more features of the LG Energy Solution enblock S by watching this video: https://news.lgensol.com/media-library/videos/1920/

LG Energy Solution enblock is a new residential ESS brand. The name, which stands for “energy block” signifies a space containing energy.

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220), a split-off from LG Chem, is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT and energy storage systems. With 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development, the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with over 25,000 patents. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers such as General Motors, Stellantis N.V., Hyundai Motor Group and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. At the forefront of green business and sustainability, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2050 while embodying shared growth and promoting a diverse and inclusive corporate culture. To learn more about LG Energy Solution’s ideas and innovations, visit https://news.lgensol.com.

About LG Energy Solution’s ESS Division

Since mass production of ESS battery cells began in 2015, LG Energy Solution has provided total ESS solutions — from cells, packs/racks and enclosures to battery management systems. The company’s ESS product lineup covers all applications in the industry, including grids, residential ESSs, and ESSs for commercial and industrial use. LG Energy Solution acquired NEC in 2022 and soon established the U.S.-based system integrator LG Energy Solution Vertech.

Contacts

Amy Hollyfield (U.S. inquiries)



Zeno Group U.S.



amy.hollyfield@zenogroup.com

1-650-868-3363

Woosik Jin (global inquiries)



Zeno Group Korea



woosik.jin@zenogroup.com

82-10-5307-6656