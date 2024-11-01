CORRECTING and REPLACING KlariVis Announces 2024 Banking on Brilliance Award Winners

List highlights top data-driven, innovation-minded women in community bank leadership

List highlights top data-driven, innovation-minded women in community bank leadership

KlariVis, a leader in banking data analytics, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2024 Banking on Brilliance Awards, recognizing influential women in community banking. These honorees demonstrate outstanding leadership, leveraging data and technology to drive meaningful advancements across their institutions.

Selected by a panel of female industry leaders and previous Banking on Brilliance recipients, each awardee has led initiatives that showcase the best of innovation, strategic thinking, and dedication to community-focused banking.

The 2024 Honorees include:

Allana Lazeroff, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Genesee Regional Bank

Amanda Hensley, AVP, New Accounts Coordinator, F&M Bank

Ashley Grigar, EVP/COO, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas

Barb MacLean, SVP, Head of Technology Operations and Implementation Information Technology, Coastal Community Bank

Becky Smith, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer, SECU MD

Brandi Freeman, AVP/IT-Business Services Manager, Alliance Bank

Carrie McConnell, President, Ridge View Bank

Cynthia Cain, Executive Vice President / Chief Accounting Officer, SmartBank

Dawn Winsett, Lead Collateral Analyst, SmartBank

Elizabeth T Beale, EVP/ Chief Financial Officer, Benchmark Community Bank

Jill Castilla, President & CEO, Citizens Bank of Edmond

Julieann M. Thurlow, President & CEO, Reading Cooperative Bank

Karen Rose, SVP, Deposit Operations Senior Manager, F&M Bank

Kathy Parker, CFO, CFSB

Kayla Dixon, Consumer Lending Officer, Wayne Bank

Kimberly Dockery, Chief of Staff, Colony Bank

Michelle Pennell, SVP – Controller, Coastal Carolina National Bank

Stephanie Westington, Chief Profitability Officer, Peoples Security Bank and Trust

Susan Hubble, Chief Information Officer, Peoples Security Bank and Trust

Trica Harris, SVP Retail Manager, The First National Bank of Bastrop

“These women are inspiring with their leadership and passion for innovation,” said Trish Ferrick, President of FVCbank, former Banking on Brilliance awardee, and judge for this year’s awards. “We learned about so many transformative projects that would not have happened without these winners’ leadership and vision.”

“The women recognized this year are not only driving transformation within their institutions but are also setting a powerful precedent for the entire industry,” said Kim Snyder, founder and CEO of KlariVis. “Their vision, resilience, and commitment to progress inspire us all, and I am excited to see the remarkable future they’re shaping for community banking.”

The Banking on Brilliance Awards reflects KlariVis’ mission to empower banks to harness the full potential of their data. These women leaders have proven that data is more than numbers—it’s the foundation for building smarter strategies, deeper community connections, and a stronger banking ecosystem. For more information on the 2024 Banking on Brilliance Awards winners, visit here.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis enables banks of any size to accelerate growth by leveraging the data that is locked in its siloed banking systems. Developed on a modern technology stack, KlariVis lets banks see data in a way that empowers their teams and customers to live and work better. With the time saved on analysis, banks can put their new insights to work towards building a better bank. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com.

