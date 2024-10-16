CORRECTING and REPLACING KIOXIA Introduces PCIe® 5.0 NVMe™ EDSFF E1.S SSDs for Cloud and Hyperscale Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Second bullet point in release dated Oct. 14, 2024 shoud read: Sequential read performance up to 12,500 megabytes per second (a 73% improvement over the previous generation) (instead of 12,500 gigabytes per second).









The updated release reads:

KIOXIA INTRODUCES PCIE® 5.0 NVME™ EDSFF E1.S SSDS FOR CLOUD AND HYPERSCALE ENVIRONMENTS

New KIOXIA XD8 Series Improves Performance, Offers Range of Capacities and Form Factor Options

KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced the availability of its new KIOXIA XD8 Series PCIe 5.0 Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E1.S SSDs. The new drives are the third generation of E1.S SSDs from KIOXIA and are compliant with PCIe 5.0 (32 GT/s x 4) and NVMe 2.0 specifications, and support the Open Compute Project (OCP) Datacenter NVMe SSD v2.5 specification1.

Designed for cloud and hyperscale environments, the KIOXIA XD8 Series meets the growing demand for higher performance, enhanced efficiency, and greater scalability in data centers. The new drives empower cloud providers and hyperscalers to optimize their infrastructure, delivering superior performance while maintaining operational efficiency.

“Microsoft Azure’s leading-edge data centers deliver high levels of performance, quality of service and reliability to our customers,” said Pablo Ziperovich, GM, Azure Memory & Storage Center of Excellence (AMS CoE), Microsoft Corporation. “We leverage new technologies and standards for SSDs, like PCIe 5.0 and the E1.S form factor, and support the OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD V2.5 specification. The latest SSDs, like KIOXIA’s XD8 Series drives, provide high density, lower power, high performance and serviceability that are required by Microsoft data centers.”

KIOXIA XD8 Series highlights include:

Additional NVMe support includes NVM Express Management Interface (NVMe-MI TM ) v1.2c

) v1.2c Sequential read performance up to 12,500 megabytes per second (a 73% improvement over the previous generation) 2,4

Sequential write performance up to 5,800 megabytes per second (a 20% improvement) 2,4

Random Read performance of 2,300 K Input Output Per Second (IOPS) (a 48% improvement) 2,3,4

Random write performance up to 250 K IOPS (a 25% improvement ) 2,3,4

EDSFF E1.S form factor with 9.5 mm, 15 mm and 25 mm heat sink options

KIOXIA designed SSD controller, BiCS FLASH TM 3D flash memory and firmware

3D flash memory and firmware Non-SED and TCG Opal SSC SED options

Full end-to-end data protection, power loss protection

“The KIOXIA XD8 Series is engineered to deliver superior PCIe 5.0 performance over previous generation SSDs and optimize thermal management, addressing the needs of OCP hyperscale environments,” noted Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit at KIOXIA America, Inc. “As an active member of the OCP community, KIOXIA is committed to collaborating with leading server and storage system developers to harness the full potential of flash memory, NVMe, and PCIe technologies. Our continued innovation in this space ensures that the industry remains prepared to meet both current demands and future requirements.”

Available in capacities of 1.92, 3.84 and 7.68 terabytes (TB), KIOXIA XD8 Series evaluation drives are now sampling to select customers.

For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com, and follow the company on X, formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn®.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2024 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

1 Not all requirements of the OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD v2.5 Specification are supported. Contact your Kioxia sales representative for more information.

2 All performance improvements are comparisons to the previous generation KIOXIA E1.S XD7P Series SSD (7.68 TB capacity model). Specifications are subject to change without notice.

3 IOPS: Input Output Per Second (Or the number of I/O operations per second)

4 Read and write speed may vary depending on various factors such as host devices, software (drivers, OS etc.), and read/write conditions.

Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

SED optional model supports TCG Opal SSC except for some features.



SED optional model is not available in all countries due to the local regulations.

NVMe and NVMe-MI are registered or unregistered trademarks of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.

The OCP and OPEN COMPUTE PROJECT marks are owned by and used with the permission of the Open Compute Project Foundation.

LinkedIn is a trademark of LinkedIn Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of third-party companies.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Mia Cool



KIOXIA America, Inc.



Tel: (408) 526-3087



mia.cool@kioxia.com

Media Contact:

Dena Jacobson



Lages & Associates



Tel: (949) 453-8080



dena@lages.com