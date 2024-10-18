CORRECTING and REPLACING Kioxia Demonstrates Flexible Data Placement-Enabled SSD Running RocksDB at 2024 OCP Global Summit

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 15, 2024, should read: FDP is a feature defined in the NVM Express™ Technical Proposal TP4146 that allows flexible control of data placement within an SSD.





The updated release reads:

KIOXIA DEMONSTRATES FLEXIBLE DATA PLACEMENT-ENABLED SSD RUNNING ROCKSDB AT 2024 OCP GLOBAL SUMMIT

Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, will be showcasing and demonstrating benefits of a KIOXIA XD Series SSD equipped with Flexible Data Placement (FDP) functionality running the RocksDB database at the 2024 OCP Global Summit, taking place from October 15th to October 17th in San Jose, USA. The RocksDB database excels in high-performance searches through vast amounts of data and managing history data, and is widely used in generative AI and cloud applications. FDP is a feature defined in the NVM Express™ Technical Proposal TP4146 that allows flexible control of data placement within an SSD. By appropriately managing data placement within the SSD, while minimizing changes to host software and device drivers, FDP optimization can enhance performance and extend the lifespan of the SSD.

SSDs follow instructions from host software and device drivers for data storage and erasure. As this process is repeated, data reallocation may occur within the SSD, potentially leading to reduced access speed and unnecessary consumption of flash memory write cycles, especially when data reallocation occurs frequently. Leveraging FDP can help mitigate potential data reallocation, maximizing the performance and lifespan of the SSD.

The demonstration at OCP Global Summit shows FDP functionality in a KIOXIA XD Series Data Center NVMe™ SSD and a Kioxia developed plugin (a small program that extends functionality in an application) enabling FDP capability, and tested with RocksDB. Thorough testing and evaluation have resulted in approximately three times the lifespan improvement and approximately 1.8 times the performance for the RocksDB application in an FDP-enabled system, compared to a traditional system utilizing conventional SSDs and file system1.

These achievements will be showcased through a live demonstration at the Kioxia booth (A7) during the OCP Global Summit. Kioxia also plans to release the RocksDB FDP compatibility plugin as an open-source contribution. Kioxia remains committed to developing and sharing technologies for effective utilization of SSDs and flash memory, contributing to the efficiency of advanced computing infrastructures and data centers in the future.

Notes:



1 Performance claim based on testing in a Kioxia lab environment, as of October 14, 2024.

NVM Express and NVMe are registered or unregistered trademarks of NVM Express, Inc., in the United States and other countries.



The OCP and Open Compute Project marks are owned by and used with the permission of the Open Compute Project Foundation.



Other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of third-party companies.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with “memory” by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:



Kioxia Corporation



Sales Strategic Planning Division



Satoshi Shindo



Tel: +81-3-6478-2404