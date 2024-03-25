CORRECTING and REPLACING Jean-Jacques Bienaimé Appointed Chairman of the Board at Owkin

With nearly three decades of experience in growing organizations, Mr. Bienaimé is well-poised to help Owkin to discover and develop new and better drugs and diagnostics at scale

JEAN-JACQUES BIENAIMÉ APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AT OWKIN

Owkin, a TechBio that combines the best of human and artificial intelligence to find the right treatment for every patient, is very pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Jacques Bienaimé as Chairman to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Bienaimé joined BioMarin in May 2005, when the company had a single marketed product and approximately $26 million in annual revenues. Under Mr. Bienaimé’s leadership, BioMarin grew significantly, driven by the company’s globally leading enzyme replacement therapy business. During his tenure, Mr. Bienaimé led a major expansion of BioMarin’s workforce, from about 300 US-only employees to more than 3,400 people in almost 80 countries around the world today.

“We are thrilled to have Jean Jacques Bienaimé join our Board of Directors as the new Chairman,” said Thomas Clozel, MD, co-founder and CEO of Owkin. “With nearly three decades experience as CEO, Mr. Bienaimé’s proven track record and visionary leadership will inspire innovation and drive sustainable growth for the benefit of all stakeholders. Together, we will pioneer groundbreaking solutions, shaping the future of biotechnology.”

“Today we are witnessing the convergence of information technology, and biotechnology – I believe Owkin is well positioned to become a leader in the application of artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of diagnostics and precision medicine,” said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé. “I’ve always been interested in being involved in companies that had breakthrough technology that could make a significant difference in the case of healthcare, in patients’ lives, and I look forward to continuing being involved in Owkin’s mission of finding the right treatment for every patient.”

Before joining BioMarin, Mr. Bienaimé spent years in similar executive roles at other pharmaceutical and biotech companies and currently serves on the board of directors for Incyte, Immunome and Biotechnology Industry Organization. Mr. Bienaimé studied economics at the Ecole de Commerce de Paris and received an M.B.A from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Bienaimé is joining a board of directors led by experienced figures from the biopharmaceutical industry and leading venture capital funds.

About Owkin

Owkin is the first full-stack TechBio unicorn on a mission to understand complex biology and derive new multimodal biomarkers through AI. We identify precision therapeutics, de-risk and accelerate clinical trials and develop diagnostics using AI trained on world-class patient data through privacy-enhancing technologies. We merge wet lab experiments with advanced AI techniques to create a powerful feedback loop for accelerated discovery and innovation in oncology, cardiovascular, immunity and inflammation. Owkin also founded MOSAIC, the world’s largest spatial multi-omics atlas for cancer research across seven cancer indications. Owkin has raised over $300 million through investments from leading biopharma companies, including Sanofi and BMS, and venture funds like Fidelity, GV and Bpifrance, among others.

