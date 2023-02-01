CORRECTING and REPLACING Inspur listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Edge Computing

Inspur included amongst Representative Vendors in Edge Computing Server Solutions for its product Inspur EIS200 Edge Microserver

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release dated November 1, 2022, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

INSPUR LISTED AS A REPRESENTATIVE VENDOR IN 2022 GARTNER® MARKET GUIDE FOR EDGE COMPUTING

Inspur included amongst Representative Vendors in Edge Computing Server Solutions for its product Inspur EIS200 Edge Microserver

Inspur, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, was listed as a Representative Vendor in Edge Computing Server Solutions in the 2022 Market Guide for Edge Computing published by Gartner.

It was the first time that Gartner published the Market Guide for Edge Computing (“Market Guide”). . “I&O leaders can use this Market Guide to understand the many facets of edge computing solutions, how vendors will create strategies and offerings to support edge computing, and the direction of this evolving market. “

The Market Guide notes that “edge computing is pushing a variety of vendors into a new marketplace.” According to Gartner, “Edge computing consists of a number of overlapping submarkets, which are still forming. Gartner has identified eight submarkets: edge computing server solutions, edge management and orchestration, IoT platforms, edge data management, edge analytics and machine learning, edge communications infrastructure, data center and CDN edge services, and edge vertical industry solutions.”

The Market Guide also divides the edge computing market into three phases. In Phase 1, “At the broadest level, edge computing solutions tend to be part of an enterprise digital transformation (e.g., Industry 4.0 in manufacturing, or retail store of the future). Currently, solutions are usually led by consulting, or systems integrators (who often build around their own frameworks). However, edge computing solutions today are often assembled as customized “first-of-a-kinds.” In Phase 2 “After enterprises start to deploy solutions for specific edge computing use cases, they inevitably identify new use cases and workloads for their environments that have other edge computing requirements (low latency, high-volume local data, tolerance to disconnection, data privacy). Within vertical industries, this expansion will require similar solutions, driving vertically oriented edge computing suites and packages.” In Phase 3, “Many technology requirements for edge computing will span verticals. Rather than invest in these technologies and services, vendors focused on specific vertical industries will eventually leverage horizontal solutions. Requirements within enterprises will also extend from the customer-facing storefront edge to the factory edge and the workplace edge — putting more requirements on holistic, horizontal processes and technologies to improve integration and security, and to reduce costs. Edge computing strategies and architectures will drive the edge computing market in Phase 3.” Gartner points out “Forward-thinking enterprises are focused on edge computing strategies and architectures today — but they are not the primary buyers in the edge computing market yet. As strategy, extensibility and architectures for edge computing mature, the marketplace for edge computing will shake out and resolve into specific submarkets, and ecosystems of partners delivering total solutions.”

Inspur Information is the world’s leading provider of computing infrastructure. Facing the complex and diverse business demands of edge computing users, it leads the market by participating in the formulation of operator-oriented design standards for edge servers. Not long ago, Inspur Information released its edge computing optional module (ECOM) that satisfies manufacturing, transportation and other diversified and specialized demands, to constantly push the maturity of edge computing products and solutions.

EIS800 is a micro edge server based on the ECOM standard. It can be adjusted into different forms, such as indoor, outdoor and micro-center nodes for multiple scenarios as well as complex and demanding environments. Such flexible scalability is ideal for solving the diverse requirements encountered across different vertical industries. For example, in retail stores, the indoor node of the micro edge server has a compact size and can effectively help manage real-time sales data. An outdoor node with its IP65-rated enclosure can operate under an environment temperature of -40°C to +70°C (-40°F to +158°F). It can also operate stably in outdoors smart traffic intersections. A micro-center node supports multiple I/O expansion options and flexible deployment. It can either be deployed at a desktop-level micro-center by stacking multiple nodes or be deployed at a cabinet-level micro-center by installing two connected nodes, providing support for the more complex scenarios of managing smart factories.

In addition, Inspur Information has developed its software hardware-integrated edge solutions covering edge servers, operating systems, and micro-module data centers, and is constantly improving its vertical industry partnerships and ecosystem. Currently, the edge computing products and solutions developed by Inspur Information and its partners have been widely applied in manufacturing, energy, transportation and other industrial scenarios. Notable projects include the intelligent factory of a global bearing giant, the largest offshore wind farm in Asia, and implementation of an intelligent parking lot with the Tokyo Institute of Technology.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world’s 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.inspursystems.com.

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contacts

Fiona Liu



PR Manager



Inspur Information



liuxuan01@inspur.com

Vivian Kelly



Interprose for Inspur Information



+1 703.509.5412



viviankelly@interprosepr.com