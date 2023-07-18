CORRECTING and REPLACING INBRAIN Neuroelectronics Announces Scientific Advisory Board

Graphene-Based Neural Network Platform Developer Appoints Nobel Laureate, AI, Neuroscience, and Neuroethics Experts to Shape and Realize its Vision for the Future of 2D Materials

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.





The updated release reads:

INBRAIN NEUROELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

Graphene-Based Neural Network Platform Developer Appoints Nobel Laureate, AI, Neuroscience, and Neuroethics Experts to Shape and Realize its Vision for the Future of 2D Materials

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics S.L., a company at the intersection of medtech, deeptech, and digital health dedicated to developing the world’s first intelligent graphene-neural platform, today announced the appointment of a Scientific Advisory Board.

The board’s inaugural members include Nobel laureate and graphene pioneer Konstantin Novoselov, Ph.D., FRS, FInstP, FRSC, of the National University of Singapore; artificial intelligence (AI) expert Richard Benjamins, Ph.D., of Telefonica and OdiseIA; renowned neuroscientist David Eagleman, Ph.D., of Stanford University; and Jennifer A. Chandler, LLB, LLM, of the University of Ottawa, a foremost authority on biomedical ethics and their legal implications for neurotech.

The board will use its collective expertise to guide INBRAIN’s vision into the evolution of 2D materials such as graphene in clinical neurotechnology, providing insights on the latest developments in neuroscience, neuroethics, neurorights, and the impact of AI in neurobiology.

The technology developed at INBRAIN harnesses the power of graphene, a two-dimensional material first isolated in 2004 made of a lattice of carbon atoms only one atom thick. The strongest material ever tested, roughly 100 times stronger than the equivalent thickness of steel, graphene has unique electrical and thermal conduction properties.

The neural platform technology enables ultra-high signal resolution at levels never seen before. The INBRAIN system’s machine learning software detects therapy-specific biomarkers to deliver highly focused, adaptive neuroelectronic therapy that is personalized for each patient.

“The INBRAIN mission centers on leveraging new discoveries in materials science, and transforming them into safe and effective neural interfaces to improve the lives of patients with conditions affecting the central and peripheral nervous systems,” said INBRAIN Neuroelectronics Co-founder & CEO Carolina Aguilar.

“Our newly established board will be critical in helping us navigate the scientific and ethical challenges posed by our exploration of this new frontier in neurotech,” added INBRAIN Neuroelectronics Co-Founder and Scientific Advisory Board chair Kostas Kostarelos, Ph.D., of the University of Manchester and the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICN2).

About INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics S.L., founded in 2020, is a medical device company dedicated to developing the world’s first intelligent graphene-neural platform to treat a variety of conditions. INBRAIN’s first product is designed to decode and modulate brain activity in high resolution, using artificial intelligence to trigger adaptive responses for personalized neurological treatment of epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and aphasia (speech impairment). For more information, please visit www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com, or find us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tim Polakowski



Pazanga Health Communications

tpolakowski@pazangahealth.com

(831) 676-8214