CORRECTING and REPLACING Horizon3.ai Garners Spot in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

HORIZON3.AI GARNERS SPOT IN 2024 CRN® PARTNER PROGRAM GUIDE

Horizon3.ai, a pioneer in autonomous security solutions, has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with inclusion in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals.

The breadth and depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth.

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

Horizon3.ai continues to redefine cyber risk assessments by offering the most advanced, completely autonomous penetration testing solution, NodeZero™, to organizations worldwide. Our Channel Partners not only use NodeZero to assess their own environments but also leverage it to deliver a new set of services in response to customer demand. Driven by legislation like the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the Network and Information Systems Directive (NIS2) in the EU, Bill C-26 in Canada, new SEC regulations in the U.S., and various other government and industry-led initiatives, organizations are increasingly required to continuously assess their cyber and operational resiliency. Using offense to inform defense, autonomous penetration testing is ideally suited for this task.

“With NodeZero, Horizon3.ai partners are effectively meeting their customers’ cyber risk assessment needs. Consequently, many of our partners are experiencing a significant increase in requests for autonomous penetration testing and accompanying vCISO services—seeing revenues up to ten times higher than standard SaaS revenues,” states Bob Cariddi, CRO at Horizon3.ai. “In today’s landscape, organizations are seeing the value of autonomous penetration testing not only to comply with regulations but also to secure cybersecurity liability insurance, support M&A activities, and demonstrate adherence to industry guidelines and best practices. This effort ultimately aims at reducing their exploitable attack surface and its associated risk. With the demand for autonomous pentesting at an unprecedented level, Horizon3.ai is committed to empowering our partners. We offer a comprehensive suite of benefits that includes on-demand training programs, numerous opportunities for revenue growth, and co-marketing initiatives.”

“Our partners, who are building and enhancing their cyber assessment offerings to help organizations meet compliance-driven pentesting requirements, are increasingly choosing NodeZero as their tool of choice. They want a cutting-edge solution that is not only fast but also amazingly effective in helping their clients address real issues. Acting as a force multiplier, NodeZero cuts pentesting efforts in half, allowing our partners to rapidly expand their businesses and serve many more clients. Autonomous penetration testing is a perfect technology match to meet the ever-growing demand for cyber risk assessments and our partners worldwide are turning to NodeZero to do just that,” says Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-founder at Horizon3.ai.

“Recognition on this list reflects the value of spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and the vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Horizon3.ai

The NodeZero™ platform empowers organizations to continuously find, fix, and verify exploitable attack surfaces. It is the flagship product of Horizon3.ai, founded in 2019 by former industry and U.S. National Security veterans. Our mission is to help organizations see their networks through the eyes of the attacker and proactively fix problems that truly matter, improve the effectiveness of their security initiatives, and ensure that they are prepared to respond to real cyberattacks.

Follow Horizon3.ai on LinkedIn and on X, formerly known as Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

