CORRECTING and REPLACING HoneyBook Expands Platform Capabilities Through Strategic Partnerships and Integrations to Empower Independent Businesses

HONEYBOOK EXPANDS PLATFORM CAPABILITIES THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS AND INTEGRATIONS TO EMPOWER INDEPENDENT BUSINESSES

HoneyBook, the leading business management platform for entrepreneurs, today announced new strategic partnerships and integrations designed to simplify operations, increase efficiency, and enhance client experiences.

Managing multiple tools and workflows remains a top challenge for independent business owners. Research shows that nearly half of small business owners use more than four software applications daily to manage operations, leading to inefficiencies and added costs.1 HoneyBook’s latest integrations directly address this challenge by unifying essential tools into a single platform, enabling independent business owners to concentrate on business growth or their craft rather than managing fragmented systems.

"Entrepreneurs juggle countless tools to keep their operations running. With these integrations, HoneyBook becomes the central hub that simplifies their workflows, allowing them to focus on what they do best—serving their clients,” said Oz Alon, HoneyBook co-founder and CEO.

With these new integrations, HoneyBook members can now:

Design seamlessly with Canva , importing visuals directly into HoneyBook’s Template and Smart File Library.

, importing visuals directly into HoneyBook’s Template and Smart File Library. Streamline client collaboration with Zoom , an AI-first work platform, bringing meeting capabilities directly into HoneyBook workflows.

, an AI-first work platform, bringing meeting capabilities directly into HoneyBook workflows. Manage photography projects effortlessly with Pic-Time , optimizing client galleries and communication.

, optimizing client galleries and communication. Enhance event planning with Prismm , bringing spatial design capabilities to event professionals.

, bringing spatial design capabilities to event professionals. Connect HoneyBook to Flodesk to automate their email marketing and ensure clients and leads receive the right content at the right time.

to automate their email marketing and ensure clients and leads receive the right content at the right time. Access business insurance solutions through NEXT Insurance , tailored specifically for independent business owners.

, tailored specifically for independent business owners. Build custom websites with Showit, integrating HoneyBook templates for a frictionless client experience.

Additionally, HoneyBook continues to support seamless connectivity with QuickBooks, Calendly, Acuity Scheduling, and Zapier, ensuring businesses can tailor workflows to their specific needs.

“Business is chaotic. The last thing you need is clunky tools that don’t talk to each other. Our HoneyBook integration just works—client relationships and email marketing, seamlessly together. No hassle. No wasted time,” said Martha Bitar, co-founder and CEO of Flodesk. “HoneyBook gets it. They care about great design. They put customers first. That’s why this partnership makes sense.”

With over 25 million client relationships and more than $12 billion in processed payments, HoneyBook continues to drive efficiency, revenue growth, and client satisfaction for its members. The company remains committed to expanding its ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of independent business owners.

For more information about HoneyBook's partnerships and integrations, email partnerships@honeybook.com.

About HoneyBook:

HoneyBook is the leading business management platform for entrepreneurs. It powers billions of client interactions through tools for attracting leads, connecting with clients, booking projects, and managing payments. With HoneyBook, any independent professional can scale themselves and their business. Since the company was founded in 2013, HoneyBook members have built over 25 million client relationships and processed more than $12 billion in payments on the platform.

