CORRECTING and REPLACING HealthEC, LLC data event impacts companies nationwide, including Corewell Health

EDISON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contact information should read: Meghan Tisinger, Leidar / Cyber.Notification@HealthEC.com (instead of Bryce Airgood, Corewell Health / bryce.airgood@corewellhealth.org).

HEALTHEC, LLC DATA EVENT IMPACTS COMPANIES NATIONWIDE, INCLUDING COREWELL HEALTH

Population health management platform HealthEC, LLC, is notifying people nationwide of a data security event that happened earlier this year. For more information, please see HealthEC’s news release.

The company enables value-based health systems to identify high-risk patients, close gaps in care and recognize barriers to optimal care. HealthEC is a vendor for Corewell Health in Southeast Michigan.

The information of approximately 1 million patients of Corewell Health in Southeast Michigan could be impacted by the HealthEC data event. HealthEC is sending letters to every person who was impacted.

Not all individuals have the same data impacted, but the possible impacted data could include: Name; address; date of birth; Social Security number; medical record number; medical information like diagnosis, diagnosis code, mental/physical condition, prescription information, and provider’s name; health insurance information including beneficiary number, subscriber number, Medicaid and/or Medicare identification; billing and claims information including patient account number, patient identification number, treatment cost information. This event did not impact platforms such as Epic and MyChart and they are safe to use.

HealthEC is offering 12 months of credit monitoring and identity protection services through TransUnion. Instructions on how to activate these services is being sent to all impacted people.

Those seeking additional information can contact HealthEC toll-free at 1-833-466-9216 or visit the HealthEC website. People can also write to HealthEC at Attn: Compliance Officer, 343 Thornall St., Suite 630, Edison, NJ 08837.

Meghan Tisinger, Leidar



Cyber.Notification@HealthEC.com