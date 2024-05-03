CORRECTING and REPLACING General Radar Corporation Launches Radar-as-a-Service to Monitor Airborne Threats

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fifth paragraph, fourth sentence of release dated February 22, 2024 should read: The RaaS acquisition model and cost-effective radars allow for broader use of advanced radars by the commercial and government sector (instead of The RaaS acquisition mode land cost-effective radars allow for broader use of advanced radars by the commercial and government sector).





GENERAL RADAR CORPORATION LAUNCHES RADAR-AS-A-SERVICE TO MONITOR AIRBORNE THREATS

General Radar Corporation, a US-based developer and manufacturer of high-resolution and long-range multi-mission Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) phased array radars, today announced the launch of a transformative and cost-effective solution to the traditional radar market. This launch reflects General Radar’s commitment to delivering a critical capability to detect and track an increasing number of airborne targets, including aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, balloons and emerging threats for its commercial and government customers.

Radar-as-a-Service (RaaS) redefines how traditional ground-based radar has been developed and built, often taking a decade to source, procure and deploy to the field. The demand for high accuracy long-range radars has increased dramatically due to the evolution and proliferation of a new class of civilian and military threats, from bomb-carrying drones to hypersonic missiles. To keep up with this demand, General Radar’s RaaS can be sourced, procured and deployed in an accelerated way due to their commercial-first approach.

“The rapid evolution of threats facing the US and its allies, as well as the aerospace and defense sector, requires state-of-art sensing technology that can be developed and fielded in an accelerated, cost-effective and flexible manner,” said CEO and founder Dmitry Turbiner. “We are excited to provide a contractor-owned, operated and financed solution along with a rapid method of delivery to protect from the threats of today and tomorrow.”

The aerospace and defense sector is one of the fastest-growing areas for businesses, as evidenced by the growth of air mobility, including drones and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. By embracing the changing aerospace and defense landscape, General Radar is leading the charge in advancing a high-resolution long-range phased-array radar system able to detect and track hundreds of airborne objects leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

General Radar utilizes private funding with expert knowledge in aerospace and defense to design, test, manufacture and deploy its radars more rapidly. General Radar’s method of delivery is rapid and cost-effective. General Radar’s supply chain is US based and core intellectual property used is not co-owned or jointly developed with any other company or public funding. The RaaS acquisition model and cost-effective radars allow for broader use of advanced radars by the commercial and government sector.

About General Radar Corp.

Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, California, General Radar Corp. has developed and is deploying a new type of commercial aerospace AESA radar that is scalable, high-power, long-range, multi-mission and features supercomputing. General Radar systems can meet or exceed the performance of existing DoD systems, at a fraction of the price. This combination of advanced capabilities without the large up front capital expenses, red tape and slow time to deployment of traditional developmental radar systems is revolutionizing how agencies and companies can access radar data and coverage. By democratizing powerful long-range radars, we’re opening up exciting new applications in defense, energy, weather, agriculture, and other sectors.

