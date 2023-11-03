CORRECTING and REPLACING Gabb Releases New Gabb Phone 3 Pro, a Flexible, Safe Smartphone for Teens

The leader in safe tech for kids responds to national tech-influenced issues among youth with a device tailored to the needs of teenagers.









GABB RELEASES NEW GABB PHONE 3 PRO, A FLEXIBLE, SAFE SMARTPHONE FOR TEENS

Gabb®, the leading kid-safe technology company, announces the release of Gabb Phone 3 Pro, a top-of-the-line smartphone designed specifically to meet the evolving needs of teens without exposing them to overwhelming digital dangers. The announcement comes months after the U.S. Surgeon General advisory on concerns over kid tech use.

“One of the things we’ve heard most from parents is the wish that they could give their teen Gabb safety, but in a device that offers a little more flexibility as they need apps for school, work, or extracurricular activities,” said Colin Cole, VP of Product at Gabb. “The answer is Gabb Phone 3 Pro. It protects the firm lines Gabb won’t cross—such as social media—but offers much more flexibility for parents to add Gabb-reviewed apps their teenagers are ready for.”

In addition to essential apps from Gabb, apps that can be helpful or necessary at certain stages of teens’ lives are available on the Gabb Phone 3 Pro. This category of apps has been reviewed by Gabb, and parents can opt to add them to a teen’s phone by enabling them through the Gabb parent portal. However, the phones will continue to prohibit social media and other high-risk apps.

In addition to the Gabb-reviewed app library, parents and teens will welcome these additional impressive Gabb Phone 3 Pro features:

A dazzling 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, Quad Core camera with wide, ultrawide, macro, & depth lenses, and crisp 1080p@30fps video capture—all on a lightning-fast Octa-Core processor.

Gabb Phone 3 Pro comes standard with Gabb Guard™ and Gabb Messenger™, which use smart filtering to flag explicit content to parents before it ever reaches the teen’s device, and lets parents manage their teen’s contacts, while also eliminating spam calls, messages from strangers, and risky links.

calls, messages from strangers, and risky links. Access to Gabb Music®, a first-of-its-kind music streaming service that boasts the largest kid-safe music streaming library with clean music from every genre and era. Gabb Music is exclusively available on Gabb phones, including the Gabb Phone 3 Pro.

Reliable GPS & tracking functionality made simple through Gabb’s free parent app (available on Apple or Android). Parents can easily check their teen’s location at any time, set customizable Safe Zones that notify them when a teen leaves and enters specified locations, and trigger a locating noise to find a lost phone.

“Technology is a part of growing up now. It’s inescapable,” said Gabb CEO, Nate Randle. “Kids change so quickly, they mature, their needs evolve. Parents need an option that gives them the flexibility to ease their teenager into technology, so they can focus on school, work, and everything else without exposing them to dangers even older teens are not ready for. Likewise, they need an option they can trust—not an adult device with safety features tacked on as an afterthought.”

With Gabb Phone 3 Pro, Gabb adds to a suite of devices and software anchored in the belief kids and teens need a different relationship with technology than adults. Gabb aims for a brighter future for kids and technology—one that prioritizes safe and healthy tech engagement by offering the right tech at the right time—a vision the company calls “Tech in Steps.™”

Gabb Phone 3 Pro is now available to order for an affordable $199.99, with plans starting at $24.99 per month. For more information, see the Gabb Phone 3 Pro product page.

About Gabb Wireless, Inc.

Gabb is safe tech for kids. Founded in 2018, Gabb is a rapidly growing software and cellular network company that is focused on keeping families Safely Connected™ by providing safe phones, watches, and software for kids and teens. Gabb believes introducing young minds to too much technology, too early can have long-term negative effects on their development and mental health. Gabb’s flexible technology meets kids and teens where they are, allowing them to focus on their personal growth without the risks associated with social media and other harmful apps. Discover more at gabb.com.

Gabb Phone 3 Pro Product Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBmZg2gsvS8

