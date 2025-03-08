CORRECTING and REPLACING Frontgrade Successfully Tests GaN DC-DC Converter and EMI Filter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FrontgradeTech--Please replace the release issued February 19, 2025 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

FRONTGRADE SUCCESSFULLY TESTS GAN DC-DC CONVERTER AND EMI FILTER

Frontgrade Technologies, a leading provider of mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defense, has successfully tested its Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based DC-DC converter and complementary electromagnetic interference (EMI) filter. These tests validate the devices' ability to meet the demanding performance requirements of space missions from Low Earth Orbit (LEO) through Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO).

The tests were performed in accordance with the Defense Logistics Agency’s MIL-STD-883 Test Methods which included External Visual (2009), Internal Visual & Mechanical (2014), Temperature Cycling (1010), Constant Acceleration (2001), Random Vibration (2026), End-Point Electrical (in accordance with device specification), and Life Test (2009). Frontgrade is pursuing MIL-PRF-38534 Class L qualification with the Defense Logistics Agency, and QML approval is currently pending.

Frontgrade’s 28V GaN DC-DC Converter leverages advanced GaN FET technology to provide spacecraft designers with one of the most efficient power conversion solutions available today, offering 93% efficiency. With faster switching, improved performance, and a small-volume design, it responds rapidly to dynamic power demands and provides multiple voltage outputs for maximum flexibility. This device is designed to convert power seamlessly from the bus to the point of load, ensuring optimal performance for current and future space applications.

“Our GaN converter has undergone rigorous testing, demonstrating its reliability in addressing the critical power management needs of next-generation satellites,” said Lorne Graves, Chief Technology Officer at Frontgrade Technologies. “With Frontgrade’s flight-ready modules and evaluation test boards, our customers can accelerate their development cycles to achieve on-time mission success.”

Flight and engineering modules and evaluation test boards are now available, providing the essential tools for development, testing, and deployment in mission-critical spacecraft systems.

Frontgrade Technologies is the leading provider of high-reliability, radiation-hardened solutions for defense, intelligence, commercial, and civil applications. The Company offers a complementary and integrated suite of mission critical electronics. Key products include rad-hard components, mission processing subsystems, high power amplifiers, custom ASICs, motion control systems, waveguides, antennas, and power management solutions. For more information, visit www.frontgrade.com.

