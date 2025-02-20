CORRECTING and REPLACING Frontgrade Screens Industry’s First Class L GaN DC-DC Converter and EMI Filter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FrontgradeTech--Please replace the release issued February 17, 2025, at 11:07 a.m. ET with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

FRONTGRADE SCREENS INDUSTRY’S FIRST CLASS L GAN DC-DC CONVERTER AND EMI FILTER

Frontgrade Technologies, a leading provider of mission critical electronics for aerospace and defense, has become the first company to successfully screen to Class L standards its Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based DC-DC converter and complementary electromagnetic interference (EMI) filter. Under the Defense Logistics Agency’s MIL-PRF-38534 specification, Class L screening verifies these devices’ ability to meet the most stringent performance requirements of space missions from Low Earth Orbit (LEO) through Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO).

Frontgrade’s new isolated, single-stage converters leverage advanced GaN FET technology to provide spacecraft designers with the industry’s most efficient power conversion modules available today, offering 93% efficiency. With faster switching and improved performance, the company’s 28V GaN DC-DC converter responds rapidly to dynamic power demands and provides multiple voltage outputs for maximum flexibility. This device is designed to convert power seamlessly from the bus to the point of load, ensuring optimal performance for current and future space applications.

“Launching an efficient power solution that has met rigorous Class L screening requirements confirms that our GaN converter can reliably address the critical power management needs of next-generation satellites,” said Lorne Graves, Chief Technology Officer at Frontgrade Technologies. “With Frontgrade’s flight-ready modules and evaluation test boards, our customers can accelerate their development cycles to achieve on-time mission success.”

Flight and engineering modules and evaluation test boards are now available, providing the essential tools for development, testing, and deployment in mission-critical spacecraft systems.

About Frontgrade

Frontgrade Technologies is the leading provider of high-reliability, radiation-hardened solutions for defense, intelligence, commercial, and civil applications. The Company offers a complementary and integrated suite of mission critical electronics. Key products include rad-hard components, mission processing subsystems, high power amplifiers, custom ASICs, motion control systems, waveguides, antennas, and power management solutions. For more information, visit www.frontgrade.com.

Media Contact

Liz Ryan Sax

719-487-4259

press@frontgrade.com