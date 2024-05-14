CORRECTING and REPLACING Fortive to Present at the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference 2024

Home Business Wire CORRECTING and REPLACING Fortive to Present at the Bank of America Transportation,...
EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the release dated May 01, 2024, the first sentence has been revised.


The updated release reads:

FORTIVE TO PRESENT AT THE BANK OF AMERICA TRANSPORTATION, AIRLINES, AND INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE 2024

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that Tami Newcombe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Precision Technologies (PT) and Advanced Healthcare Solutions (AHS), will be presenting at the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments – Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions – include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

Contacts

Elena Rosman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortive Corporation

6920 Seaway Boulevard

Everett, WA 98203

Telephone: (425) 446-5000

