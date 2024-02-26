CORRECTING and REPLACING Enterprise Connect 2024 Announces Finalists for Best of Enterprise Connect Industry Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release dated February 8, 2024 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.





The updated release reads:

ENTERPRISE CONNECT 2024 ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FOR BEST OF ENTERPRISE CONNECT INDUSTRY AWARDS

Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, today announces the finalists for the Best of Enterprise Connect 2024 awards program. Best of Enterprise Connect recognizes excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Judges reviewed entries with a focus on factors including technology advancement, innovation and business impact.

Finalists for the Best of Enterprise Connect awards are:

OVERALL Best of Enterprise Connect

Cyara : For a product to be announced in March

: For a product to be announced in March Five9 : For a product to be announced later this year

: For a product to be announced later this year Genesys : For a product to be announced in February

: For a product to be announced in February MiaRec : MiaRec Automated Quality Management and Coaching, which uses generative AI technology to automatically score, summarize, and categorize 100 percent of contact center calls.

: MiaRec Automated Quality Management and Coaching, which uses generative AI technology to automatically score, summarize, and categorize 100 percent of contact center calls. NICE: NICE Enlighten Actions, a conversational AI interface that enables businesses to identify and impact, in real-time, the drivers of Customer Experience, Employee Experience, and operational costs and efficiencies.

NICE Enlighten Actions, a conversational AI interface that enables businesses to identify and impact, in real-time, the drivers of Customer Experience, Employee Experience, and operational costs and efficiencies. RingCentral : For a product to be announced in March

: For a product to be announced in March Vonage: Vonage Protection Suite, which proactively blocks suspicious traffic, accesses real-time fraud assessment data for global numbers, and/or implements a turnkey, omnichannel 2FA solution with fraud protection and customizable automatic failover.

Best Innovation in Customer Experience

Cognigy : AI Copilot, which equips contact center agents with AI-driven support for customer interactions on all voice and digital channels, enhancing their performance.

: AI Copilot, which equips contact center agents with AI-driven support for customer interactions on all voice and digital channels, enhancing their performance. First Orion : SENTRY, an authentication solution that allows enterprises to proactively block fraudulent, spoofed outbound calls and ensures their numbers are only used for legitimate calls.

: SENTRY, an authentication solution that allows enterprises to proactively block fraudulent, spoofed outbound calls and ensures their numbers are only used for legitimate calls. Five9 : For a product to be announced later this year

: For a product to be announced later this year Genesys : For a product to be announced in February

: For a product to be announced in February Nextiva: For a product to be announced in March

Best Innovation for Meetings/Conferencing

Barco : ClickShare Bar Pro, a premium, carbon-neutral video bar that enables effortless wireless conferencing in medium-sized meeting rooms with any video conferencing platform.

: ClickShare Bar Pro, a premium, carbon-neutral video bar that enables effortless wireless conferencing in medium-sized meeting rooms with any video conferencing platform. Shure : Microflex Advance MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array, ceiling-mounted audio solution for AV conferencing, with array microphone for enhanced directional voice capture and an integrated wide-dispersion loudspeaker for natural sounding far-end speech.

: Microflex Advance MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array, ceiling-mounted audio solution for AV conferencing, with array microphone for enhanced directional voice capture and an integrated wide-dispersion loudspeaker for natural sounding far-end speech. Theta Lake : Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite latest release, for collaboration platforms like Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex, Slack, Office 365, whiteboards like Mural and Miro, in addition to work management platforms like Monday.com, Asana and more.

: Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite latest release, for collaboration platforms like Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex, Slack, Office 365, whiteboards like Mural and Miro, in addition to work management platforms like Monday.com, Asana and more. Webex by Cisco : Webex AI Codec, applying advanced neural networks and machine learning to speech to greatly improve hybrid work in low bandwidth situations.

: Webex AI Codec, applying advanced neural networks and to speech to greatly improve hybrid work in low bandwidth situations. Yealink: Yealink SmartVision60, integrating AI technologies like voice control, identity recognition, transcription, and multi-stream IntelliFrame into video conferencing for medium-sized Microsoft Teams rooms.

Best Innovation for Systems Management

NexGen Technologies : NexGen Virtual Office, a business management platform for hybrid and in-office environments, connecting workforces to build a collaborative culture and community with accountability.

: NexGen Virtual Office, a business management platform for hybrid and in-office environments, connecting workforces to build a collaborative culture and community with accountability. Upwork : Upwork Enterprise Suite, a comprehensive set of tools for enterprises looking to streamline workforce management and become more cost-efficient, innovative, productive, and growth-oriented.

: Upwork Enterprise Suite, a comprehensive set of tools for enterprises looking to streamline workforce management and become more cost-efficient, innovative, productive, and growth-oriented. Vonage: Vonage Protection Suite, which proactively blocks suspicious traffic, accesses real-time fraud assessment data for global numbers, and/or implements a turnkey, omnichannel 2FA solution with fraud protection and customizable automatic failover.

Most Innovative Use of AI

Amazon Web Services : Amazon Q, a generative artificial intelligence-(AI) powered assistant that is specifically for work and can be tailored to a customer’s business.

: Amazon Q, a generative artificial intelligence-(AI) powered assistant that is specifically for work and can be tailored to a customer’s business. Cyara : For a product to be announced in March

: For a product to be announced in March Genesys : For a product to be announced in February

: For a product to be announced in February MiaRec : MiaRec Automated Quality Management and Coaching, which uses generative AI technology to automatically score, summarize, and categorize 100 percent of contact center calls.

: MiaRec Automated Quality Management and Coaching, which uses generative AI technology to automatically score, summarize, and categorize 100 percent of contact center calls. Nextiva : For a product to be announced in March

: For a product to be announced in March NICE: NICE Enlighten Actions, a conversational AI interface that enables businesses to identify and impact, in real-time, the drivers of Customer Experience, Employee Experience, and operational costs and efficiencies.

NICE Enlighten Actions, a conversational AI interface that enables businesses to identify and impact, in real-time, the drivers of Customer Experience, Employee Experience, and operational costs and efficiencies. Zoom: AI Companion, a generative AI-powered assistant that empowers people to increase their productivity, enhance their skills, improve team effectiveness, and free up time spent on repetitive tasks to focus on more meaningful work and connections.

“We’re living in times of unprecedented innovation, driven largely by AI. The exciting capabilities displayed by the innovative products that made the Best of Enterprise Connect finalists show the potential that AI and other cutting-edge technologies have for transforming enterprise communications and CX,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “These products represent some of the most innovative and impactful developments we’ve seen in our industry, and I’m excited for our attendees to see our Best of Enterprise Connect nominees, and all of our sponsors as they display their offerings at Enterprise Connect 2024.”

Winners will be announced during an awards presentation at Enterprise Connect 2024 on Tuesday, March 26. Enterprise Connect 2024 takes place March 25-28, 2024 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL and digitally. To register to attend Enterprise Connect 2024, click here. Use Promo Code PR24 to save $200 off Orlando conference rates.

For media registration click here.

For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Will Wise at will.wise@informa.com.

Stay connected with Enterprise Connect on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

Contacts

Media

Meryl Franzman



Enterprise Connect



Meryl.franzman@informa.com